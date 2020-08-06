Coronavirus — Public sector schools opened in KP
ISLAMABAD - The public sector schools have opened in all districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as coronavirus cases continue to decline in Pakistan.
The schools have been opened after an approval was accorded from the National Command and Control Center and provincial cabinet meeting.
According to a notification from the Elementary and Secondary Education department, the schools have been opened for teaching and administrative staff to formulate implementation of SOPs regarding corona virus pandemic.
A total of five staff members have been allowed to stay in the primary schools, seven in middle while no more than ten staff members will be allowed to stay in the secondary and higher secondary schools.
The schools violating covid-19 SOPs will either be fined or closed by the government.
