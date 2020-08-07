PM Imran welcomes UNSC members for again taking up IIOJ&K dispute
08:35 AM | 7 Aug, 2020
PM Imran welcomes UNSC members for again taking up IIOJ&K dispute
ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Imran Khan has thanked United Nations Security Council (UNSC) members for showing concerns over the human rights abuses in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K).

In a tweet, the Prime Minister welcomed the UNSC for taking up the Jammu and Kashmir dispute, which has been on its agenda for over 70 years.

He said the UN Security Council, under the UN Charter, not only had the responsibility for maintaining international peace and security but also of ensuring implementation of its resolutions.

Prime Minister Imran Khan said “We thank the Council members, who expressed concern over the deteriorating human rights & humanitarian situation in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir, advised against escalation of tensions, underscored the need for respecting international law & called for a peaceful resolution of the dispute.”

Prime Minister explained that Pakistan's position on the Kashmir dispute remained clear and unambiguous that the dispute must be resolved in accordance with the relevant UNSC resolutions granting the Kashmiri people the right of self-determination under a free and fair plebiscite.

He expressed firm resole that “Pakistan will continue to extend all possible support to the Kashmiri people until they secure this inalienable right.”

