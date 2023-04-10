Search

At least four killed, 11 injured in #Quettablast

05:19 PM | 10 Apr, 2023
At least four killed, 11 injured in #Quettablast
Source: File Photo

QUETTA – At least four people were killed and 11 others injured in a blast near police van in southwestern Balochistan province of Pakistan on Monday.

Police said the explosion occurred in Kandahari market at Sahara-e-Allama Iqbal in provincial capital Quetta. All bodies and injured have been shifted to hospital while security forces have cordoned off the area.  

More to follow…

