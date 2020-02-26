Pak-Iran border to remain closed on fourth day amid Coronavirus outbreak
QUETTA - Pakistan-Iran border will remain close on fourth day as a precautionary step amid fears of Coronavirus spred in the region, while train service has also been suspended.
A special screening process has been set up at the border for proper checkup of over 270 quarantined passengers, who will remain at the temporary residence for 15 days.
Balochistan’s secretary of health Mudassir Malik confirmed the quarantine but estimated that between 200 and 250 were being held.
Federal Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid also announced that the government has decided to suspend rail services with Iran to prevent the coronavirus outbreak in the country.
In a statement, the minister said that four trains have been suspended for indefinite time period in this regard.
Pakistan had closed its Taftan border with Iran on Monday after the country hit by deadly virus, killing at least 13 people so far.
Media reports claims that hundreds of people have been found infected with deadly Coronavirus in schools and universities and cultural centres in different parts of Iran.
