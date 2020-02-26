President Alvi condemns vandalizing of Delhi mosque
12:30 PM | 26 Feb, 2020
President Alvi condemns vandalizing of Delhi mosque
ISLAMABAD - President Arif Alvi on Wednesday condemned the violence in New Delhi and said that vandalising of a mosque in Delhi was a “disgraceful act”.

In a tweet, President Dr Arif Alvi shared a video of a Hindu supremacist mob climbing on a minaret of a mosque and said that secular forces within India should rise against barbaric actions like vandalizing of a mosque.

President Alvi added that the visuals seemed to be a reminder to Muslims of the Babri Masjid episode.

