Two Indian soldiers commit suicide in IOK
Web Desk
01:49 PM | 7 Jul, 2020
Two Indian soldiers commit suicide in IOK
Share

SRINAGAR - At least two Indian soldiers committed suicide in Occupied Kashmir today (Tuesday).

According to Kashmir Media Service (KMS), Indian paramilitary Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) ended up his life after killing his colleague ASI Sandeep Kuma in Kulgam district.

“Constable Hemant lost the cool and fired with his INSAS rifle on the ASI killing him on the spot and in the meantime he shot himself. Both were dead at the spot”, a police officer said, adding that investigation into the matter was launched to ascertain the cause of it.

Another Indian army soldier of 226 Field Unit committed suicide with his service rifle at Boniyar Uri in Baramulla district, the local media reported.

More From This Category
President Dr Arif Alvi summons NA session today
11:07 AM | 8 Jul, 2020
Sindh CM Murad Ali Shah faces NAB in corruption ...
10:51 AM | 8 Jul, 2020
Complete shutdown in IOJ&K as Burhan Wani's ...
10:29 AM | 8 Jul, 2020
Federal Cabinet decides to launch second phase of ...
09:59 AM | 8 Jul, 2020
Earthquake jolts parts of AJK again
08:25 AM | 8 Jul, 2020
National Assembly session summoned on Wednesday
11:59 PM | 7 Jul, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Maya Ali pens a heartfelt birthday note for her mother
11:36 AM | 8 Jul, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr