Clinic or Chill Spot? Sargodha Doctor caught on Do-Not-Disturb Mode in viral video

SARGODHA – As government hospitals continue to witness influx of patients, who usually lamented negligence and apathy from doctors and nurses, a recent clip once again brought to light concerns over behavior and performance of public health officials in Pakistan.

The clip, reportedly taken at Maryam Nawaz Health Clinic in Kallarh Estate, Tehsil Shahpur, District Sargodha, shows doctor sitting casually with his legs up on a chair, engrossed in his mobile phone, while a female patient sits quietly in front of him, seemingly waiting for attention.

Social media users calling for accountability and immediate action. Journalist Malik Fazal shared the footage on social media, alleged that the doctor has shown a blatant disregard for his duties, claiming that such unprofessional conduct is becoming all too common in public health facilities.

“At the Maryam Nawaz Health Clinic, doctors are acting with complete disregard for their responsibilities. Instead of checking patients, one was seen lounging and using his mobile phone while a helpless woman sat silently in front of him,” he said.

Netizens expressed their outrage, accusing the health clinic staff of neglect and indifference. Critics argue that while press releases and social media activity from such institutions project a picture of progress, the ground realities tell a different story.

Healthcare rights activists have urged the Punjab Health Department to launch an inquiry and ensure such behavior is not tolerated in any public facility.