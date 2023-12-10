Search

Honda City 1.2 price in Pakistan December 2023 update

07:15 PM | 10 Dec, 2023
Honda vehicles continue to rule Pakistani market, known for uber looks, edgy design, and innovative features; the Japanese auto giant offers a diverse fleet of cars in the country. 

Honda City is one of most selling entry-level sedans. The car has been in production since the 80s and has gone through several generations and redesigns over time. The car is known for its compact size, efficient fuel economy, and comfortable interior.

As of late 2023, Honda is selling the sixth generation of City in Pakistan. 

Honda City 

The mature features of Honda City include power steering, anti lock braking system, multiple passenger airbags, automatic climate control, and fog lights.

Honda City 1.2 is the base variant that comes with a 1200cc engine that produces 88 horsepower and 110Nm of torque. Other variants include Honda City 1.5L CVT, Honda City 1.5L ASPIRE M/T, and Honda City 1.5L ASPIRE CVT.

Honda City Latest Price in Pakistan

The price of Honda City 1.2L M/T is Rs4,799,000, Honda City 1.2L CVT costs Rs4,929,000. Honda City 1.5LS CVT stands at Rs5,549,000, Aspire 1.5LAS MT Rs5,759,000 while Aspire1.5LAS CVT is available at Rs5,979,000. 

Models Price
Honda City 1.2L M/T  Rs4,699,000
Honda City 1.2L CVT  Rs4,829,000
Honda City 1.5 LS CVT  Rs5,439,000
Honda City Aspire 1.5 LAS MT Rs5,649,000 
Honda City Aspire1.5 LAS CVT Rs5,849,000

Honda City Colours in Pakistan

Honda City 1.5 is available in 7 different colours - Brilliant Sporty Blue Metallic, Carnelian Red, Crystal Black Pearl, Lunar Silver Metallic, Modern Steel Metallic, Taffeta White, and Urban Titanium.

