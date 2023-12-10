Honda City 1.2 price in Pakistan December 2023 update

Honda vehicles continue to rule Pakistani market, known for uber looks, edgy design, and innovative features; the Japanese auto giant offers a diverse fleet of cars in the country.
Honda City is one of most selling entry-level sedans. The car has been in production since the 80s and has gone through several generations and redesigns over time. The car is known for its compact size, efficient fuel economy, and comfortable interior.
As of late 2023, Honda is selling the sixth generation of City in Pakistan.
The mature features of Honda City include power steering, anti lock braking system, multiple passenger airbags, automatic climate control, and fog lights.
Honda City 1.2 is the base variant that comes with a 1200cc engine that produces 88 horsepower and 110Nm of torque. Other variants include Honda City 1.5L CVT, Honda City 1.5L ASPIRE M/T, and Honda City 1.5L ASPIRE CVT.
The price of Honda City 1.2L M/T is Rs4,799,000, Honda City 1.2L CVT costs Rs4,929,000. Honda City 1.5LS CVT stands at Rs5,549,000, Aspire 1.5LAS MT Rs5,759,000 while Aspire1.5LAS CVT is available at Rs5,979,000.
|Models
|Price
|Honda City 1.2L M/T
|Rs4,699,000
|Honda City 1.2L CVT
|Rs4,829,000
|Honda City 1.5 LS CVT
|Rs5,439,000
|Honda City Aspire 1.5 LAS MT
|Rs5,649,000
|Honda City Aspire1.5 LAS CVT
|Rs5,849,000
Honda City 1.5 is available in 7 different colours - Brilliant Sporty Blue Metallic, Carnelian Red, Crystal Black Pearl, Lunar Silver Metallic, Modern Steel Metallic, Taffeta White, and Urban Titanium.
Pakistani rupee remains largely stable against the US dollar, and other currencies in the open market on Sunday.
On Sunday, the US dollar was being quoted at 283.4 for buying and 285.95 for selling.
Euro comes down to 307 for buying and 310 for selling. British Pound rate remains unchanged at 358.5 for buying, and 362 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED witnessed slight drop and new rate stands at 77.2 whereas the Saudi Riyal remained stable at 76.
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|283.4
|285.95
|Euro
|EUR
|307
|310
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|358.5
|362
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|77.2
|78
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|76
|76.8
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|187.2
|189
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|755.82
|763.82
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|209
|211
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.82
|40.22
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.14
|41.54
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.37
|36.72
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.41
|3.52
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.39
|1.45
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|922.14
|931.14
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|60.82
|61.42
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|175.33
|177.33
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.12
|26.42
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|738.71
|741.76
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|78.07
|78.77
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|211
|213
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.32
|27.62
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|324.5
|327
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.08
|8.23
Gold prices decreased in local markets in line with the trend in the international market.
On Sunday, the price of a single tola of 24-karat gold stands at Rs216,300, and 10 grams of 24k gold costs Rs185,450.
Single tola of 22 Karat Gold price costs Rs198,274, 21 karat rate per tola costs Rs189,263 and 18k gold rate is Rs162,225 for each tola.
In the global market, gold prices hovers around $2,004 per ounce, after drop of $23.35 on Sunday.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 216,300
|PKR 2,486
|Karachi
|PKR 216,300
|PKR 2,486
|Islamabad
|PKR 216,300
|PKR 2,486
|Peshawar
|PKR 216,300
|PKR 2,486
|Quetta
|PKR 216,300
|PKR 2,486
|Sialkot
|PKR 216,300
|PKR 2,486
|Attock
|PKR 216,300
|PKR 2,486
|Gujranwala
|PKR 216,300
|PKR 2,486
|Jehlum
|PKR 216,300
|PKR 2,486
|Multan
|PKR 216,300
|PKR 2,486
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 216,300
|PKR 2,486
|Gujrat
|PKR 216,300
|PKR 2,486
|Nawabshah
|PKR 216,300
|PKR 2,486
|Chakwal
|PKR 216,300
|PKR 2,486
|Hyderabad
|PKR 216,300
|PKR 2,486
|Nowshehra
|PKR 216,300
|PKR 2,486
|Sargodha
|PKR 216,300
|PKR 2,486
|Faisalabad
|PKR 216,300
|PKR 2,486
|Mirpur
|PKR 216,300
|PKR 2,486
