Turkish citizens to visit islands of Greece through on-arrival visa

07:47 PM | 10 Dec, 2023
Turkish citizens to visit islands of Greece through on-arrival visa

ANKARA - The ties between Turkiye and Greece are likely to be normalized as Athens is planning to implement a one-year visa-on-arrival program for Turkish citizens visiting the Aegean islands.

Media reports confirm that the initiative comes following collaborative efforts aimed at fostering improved ties between the two sides.

Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya and Greece's Migration and Asylum Minister Dimitris Kairidis met in the Turkish capital Ankara last week and discussed multiple issues including the visa regime.   

Details of a draft agreement highlighting a joint initiative toward combatting illegal migration were also revealed and the agreement proposes ease for Turkish citizens visiting the islands including Rhodes, Lesbos, Samos, Chios, Kos, Leros, Symi and Meis. 

Prime Minister of the Hellenic Republic, Kyriakos Mitsotakis, and the President of the Republic of Türkiye, Recep Tayyip Erdoğan also met recently after which in a joint press conference, Mitsotakis said that his government had already received the consent of the EU Commission for introducing such a scheme.

'Greece requested and secured EU approval to activate the possibility for Turks and their families to visit all year round ten of our islands that either have refugee structures or have a ferry connection with Türkiye,' Kyriakos Mitsotakis said.

Earlier, Greece’s Minister of Immigration, Dimitris Kairides, while confirming the development said the visa relaxation would bring Greeks and Turks closer to each other.

Though complete formalities will be worked out soon, initial details confirm that the visa will be granted on-spot and will be valid for a maximum period of seven days. 

The premier of Greece also voiced support for Turkiye regarding visa-free access to the Schengen Area, a visible hint of thaw between the two sides.

Regarding Greece’s constant support for Turkey’s European accession process, our country supports the facilitation of visas, always within the framework of the European acquis, so that Turkey’s new generation, scientists, businessmen, and students can develop closer relations with Europe, Kyriakos Mitsotakis asserted.

The fresh measures are expected to reduce the friction between the two countries. At present, Turkish nationals are required to seek Schengen visas to travel for tourism to Greece, encompassing visits to the islands.

