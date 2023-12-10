Punjab to crack down on unlicensed beauty products and salons

LAHORE – Dr. Jamal Nasir, the Punjab Minister for Primary and Secondary Healthcare, has issued orders making it illegal to use injectables, beauty creams, and related drugs without a prescription.

In addition, he has demanded a harsher crackdown on illegal beauty salons and unqualified individuals who provide cosmetic injections.

The minister underlined the seriousness of illnesses spread under the pretence of cosmetic procedures while speaking as the special guest at a meeting of Punjab's district drug quality control board secretaries.

He emphasised that people who cause allergies and even skin cancer must face harsh consequences.

Nasir directed that the province's beauty parlours have their legal status verified and that they follow hygienic guidelines.