6 skin care products you need to start using before your 30s

Your skin is technically the largest organ you have; hence taking care of it is imperative. Generally, whatever damage caused by lack of care or UV rays starts showing up on your skin once you enter your 30s. In other words, the damage you do to your skin in your younger days will show up in your 30s and 40s and so on. But don’t worry; it’s not as scary as it sounds. If you take action before things get out of hand, we assure you, you’re going to end up with great skin.

1. Sunscreen

We’ve been hearing to wear sunscreen as kids during sports activities or sun exposure. All we ever thought was that it prevents us from a tan. However, sunscreen is vital to protect from tanning and from the harmful effect of the sun’s UVA and UVB rays. Many women suffer from dry skin, fine lines, and pigmentation, all of which are caused by a lack of sunscreen. Once you start incorporating sunscreen into your daily routine, you’ll see the magic. Also, it’s one of those critical anti-aging products!

2. Vitamin C

So what does a good vitamin c serum do? Technically, if any UV rays have possibly damaged your skin, it repairs that damage caused by it. More so, it evens the skin and takes away the pigmentation, meanwhile brightening your complexion. Good vitamin C also helps with collagen production in the long run, which is the most excellent source to combat the aging process.

3. An effective yet gentle cleanser

It’s crucial to have a good cleanser in your skincare routine as it rids you of dirt, excessive oils, and makeup. However, make sure that you pick a gentle one because something too harsh can actually rip your skin off its natural oils and make it dry and possibly break you out. Choose something that cleans and hydrates your face both at the same time.

4. Retinol treatment

The efficacy of retinol to prevent aging is, without a doubt, the epitome of anti-aging skincare. However, we recommend using this particular product when you’re nearing your 30s. Always start with mild retinol because using too much can actually damage and compromise your skin since it has extreme exfoliating properties. Mix a little amount with your regular moisturizer for your skin to accept it more easily. Also, always consult a good dermatologist before getting your hands on a retinol treatment since it’s better to be safe than sorry.

5. Exfoliate

Exfoliating is relatively essential when taking care of your skin. All the accumulation of dead skin cells and dirt needs to be removed for a healthy skin, and also to be able to absorb the skin products you ought to use. Both physical and chemical exfoliants are excellent; however, we recommend chemical ones like lactic acid since it has a better effect and is less harsh for people with dry skin. But you need to very careful while using acids, since if used more than required, it may damage your skin.

6. Eye cream

One of the significant areas where aging starts to occur is the eye area since the skin over there is the thinnest out of all skin. If you start using an eye cream early, it will provide your under eyes with constant hydration, preventing wrinkles and fine lines as your age advances.

