Birthday wishes pour in for Kareena Kapoor Khan

Bollywood's Kareena Kapoor Khan has reached the zenith of success with her hard work owing to her drop-dead gorgeous looks and quick-witted self-assertive demeanour.

Admired for her striking persona and perfect dance moves, the Heroine star has been flooded with adulation and accolades over her career spanning more than two decades.

Touted as one of the leading actresses of Indian cinema, today marks the 41st birthday of Bollywood beauty Kareena Kapoor Khan.

Khan is celebrating her 41st birthday with her husband Saif Ali Khan and sons Taimur and Jehangir in the Maldives.

Her massive fan following and fellow B-town stars showered birthday love on Kareena as she posted their dazzling picture.

On the work front, Kareena will be next seen in the film Laal Singh Chaddha along with superstar Aamir Khan.