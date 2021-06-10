Maheen Ghani slams Fahad Mustafa for producing shows on false harassment claims

Superstar Fahad Mustafa stepped forward and rightfully called out the intolerable bashing female celebrities and woman are facing in our patriarchal society.

Yet Mustafa's stance did not sit well with ace designer Maheen Ghani who staunchly believes that actions speak louder than words as she called the actor out for his minced hypocrisy which is quite evident in his dramas.

Earlier amidst Hania Amir''s fiasco, the Na Maloom Afraad star pleaded to stop judging and trolling the actresses as he came to the DilRuba star's defence,

“Disgusted with the way people are treating actresses of our industry if you don’t like what they do you have a choice not to follow them but stop judging and trolling …#respectwomen”.

Keeping in view the track record of Fahad's production house Big Bang which has given many hit dramas like Nand, Jalan and Dunk, the ace designer publicly called him out on the problematic portrayal of women in the dramas produced by him.

She tweeted, "He produces shows based on false harassment claims by women in a county where women are already suffering unprotected and marginalized but are horrified by the trolling. Why don’t you portray women in a better light and stop the judgments.”

Urging Fahad to produce projects in which women are shown in a positive light, Ghani made it clear that she does not approve of the kind of shows Fahad produces and that he should come up with better ideas.

Needless to say, the internet wars and gender tiffs have gotten quite prevalent in Pakistan where the spats have been having paving their way to headlines - be it Hania Amir vs Asim Azhar or Bushra Ansari vs Jannat Mirza.