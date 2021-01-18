Pakistani actor Huma Nawab loses Rs0.2 million to online scammers

The 1990s PTV apocalypse pushed many talented actors away from the limelight and Huma Nawab is among one of them. The actress has been absent on the work front, yet she came under the radar as she got scammed.

Nawab lost a hefty amount of money after a fake bank representative asked her personal details over the phone. The scammer warned the actress that her account would be locked for five years in case she doesn't give the details.

The Chand Grahan star told Geo News that the representative withdrew Rs200,000 from her account after asking personal details.

"The caller asked me to give details or else the account will be closed for 5 years. The counterfeiter had a lot of information, so I thought he was a bank representative," Nawab revealed.

Further, she told that the forger felt professional with data about her, which is why she shared her personal information.

Nawad had played major roles in Aahat and Silsila.