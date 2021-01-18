Pakistani actor Huma Nawab loses Rs0.2 million to online scammers
Share
The 1990s PTV apocalypse pushed many talented actors away from the limelight and Huma Nawab is among one of them. The actress has been absent on the work front, yet she came under the radar as she got scammed.
Nawab lost a hefty amount of money after a fake bank representative asked her personal details over the phone. The scammer warned the actress that her account would be locked for five years in case she doesn't give the details.
The Chand Grahan star told Geo News that the representative withdrew Rs200,000 from her account after asking personal details.
"The caller asked me to give details or else the account will be closed for 5 years. The counterfeiter had a lot of information, so I thought he was a bank representative," Nawab revealed.
Further, she told that the forger felt professional with data about her, which is why she shared her personal information.
Nawad had played major roles in Aahat and Silsila.
Respect! Boy scammed with fake currency for his ... 03:30 PM | 15 Aug, 2018
LAHORE - A news went viral recently in which a boy was weeping due to being scammed off 28,000 rupees for his bakra. ...
- Samsung sets new standard for flagship mobile processors with Exynos ...04:56 PM | 18 Jan, 2021
- Pakistan condemns Yemen's Houthi attack on Saudi Arabia village04:54 PM | 18 Jan, 2021
- Mahira Khan recovers from COVID-19 infection, announces return to TV ...04:41 PM | 18 Jan, 2021
-
- Mohammad Amir hints at coming out of retirement but ‘conditions ...03:44 PM | 18 Jan, 2021
-
- Saboor Aly sheds light on the beauty standards of entertainment ...02:50 PM | 18 Jan, 2021
- Kim Kardashian hits 200 million followers mark on Instagram01:28 PM | 18 Jan, 2021
- Stars who turned down plastic surgery07:32 PM | 17 Jan, 2021
- Stars who dated in the past11:38 PM | 5 Jan, 2021
- COVID-19 – How many vaccine doses Pakistan and neighbouring ...08:34 PM | 5 Jan, 2021
- 10 women celebs who lent their star power to UN06:50 PM | 5 Jan, 2021