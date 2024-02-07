Zara Noor Abbas pays tribute as Asad Siddiqui mourns father's death

Pakistani star Asad Siddiqui, known for his diverse roles and extensive filmography, is deeply saddened on the passing of his father. The news came as a shock to both the actor and his fans, particularly as the family was anticipating the arrival of a new member.

Taking to Instagram, Siddiqui expressed his utmost grief. While Siddiqui grieved the "immense" and "unbearable" loss, he took time to pay homage to his father whom he called his "shelter," "strength," and the "pillar of the family."

“Last night I lost my shelter, my power and my strength and everything that I have. I lost the most powerful man in our family, the pillar, Abu!!” Asad wrote.

“It is with profound sadness and heavy hearts that we share the heartbreaking news of the passing of our beloved father. His departure from this world has left an immense void in our lives, and we are overwhelmed with grief,” he added.

“Abba was our pillar of strength, wisdom, and unconditional love. His presence brought light and warmth to our family, and his absence leaves us with profound sorrow. At 85, he left behind a legacy that will continue to inspire us forever,” Asad shared.

“Please keep our family in your thoughts and prayers as we try to come to terms with this profound loss,” the star requested.

The actor appealed to his followers for prayers for his departed father and the entire family.

His wife, the acclaimed Pakistani actress Zara Noor Abbas, also took to her Instagram to pay tribute to her father-in-law, whom she loving remembered as “Abu Jaan.” Abbas expressed gratitude to her late father-in-law who never made her “feel like an outsider” and always standing up for her.

"I love you, Abu Jaan! Left us last night battling for his life like a Hero,” Abbas began writing. “His strength and dignity will forever be remembered and inspire us for years. Thank you for your love, Abu. For never making me feel like an outsider and always standing up for me. Until we meet again!

My favourite boys!

Left : Abu

Right : Baba

Pretending to play soldiers and laughing at their forever famous satire.”

Pakistan celebrities and fans offered their condolences and expressed their support during this difficult time.