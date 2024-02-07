Search

Thailand pushes for Schengen Visa exemptions as visa-free regime expands

Web Desk
03:12 PM | 7 Feb, 2024
BANGKOK - The government of Thailand is considering seeking Schengen Visa exemptions by inking more visa-free agreements with neighboring countries and using it as leverage.

Prommin Lertsuridej, the PM’s secretary-general, confirmed that the country will seek support from the neighboring countries including Vietnam and Malaysia to establish an agreement permitting tourists to travel freely among the five ASEAN nations after obtaining an entry visa for any of them.

“Plus, we’re close to Cambodia and Laos, and they will definitely not be opposed to the idea,” Prommin was quoted as saying by NationThailand.

The official added that in 2023, despite expecting 25 million foreign arrivals, the country actually welcomed 28 million.

The authorities in Thailand are fast inking agreements with other countries for visa-free travel. A landmark achievement in this regard is the agreement with China under which the citizens from both countries would be able to travel visa-free on a permanent basis from March this year; the citizens of Kazakhstan have also been allowed to travel visa-free to Thailand.

As far as statistics are concerned, Chinese tourists constitute the second-largest group of foreign visitors to Thailand, trailing only behind Malaysia. The Tourism Authority of Thailand projected an anticipated influx of up to 3.5 million Chinese visitors for the entirety of 2023.

Thailand´s vital tourism sector contributes almost 20 percent to GDP but has faced challenges in the backdrop of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Thailand is famous for several reasons and attracts millions due to its rich cultural heritage deeply rooted in Buddhism, stunning natural beauty of Phuket and Pattaya, warm hospitality of Bangkok, mouthwatering cuisine, temples and historical sites recognized by UNESCO, festivals and wellness and spa retreats
 
The government of Thailand has also sought the intervention of Germany to seek visa-free liberty to visit European Union countries.

Thai Prime Minister, Srettha Thavisin has sought assistance from German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier to establish a visa-free travel agreement with the European Union (EU).

