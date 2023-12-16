Search

Immigration

China's first domestically manufactured jet lands in Hong Kong

Web Desk
10:18 PM | 16 Dec, 2023
China's first domestically manufactured jet lands in Hong Kong

BEIJING - China's first domestically manufactured aircraft made its landing at the Hong Kong International Airport (HKIA) amid much fanfare.

The authorities rolled out the red carpet for the grand arrival of the homegrown aircraft, C919 and ARJ21 with the event being graced by bigwigs like John Lee, Chief Executive of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR), and an elite lineup including Zheng Yanxiong, Director of the Liaison Office of the Central People’s Government in the HKSAR.

As the planes landed with pomp, a spectacular water salute greeted them while the machines were put on display afterward at HKIA. 

China wants to take on Airbus SE and Boeing Co with its technological prowess now being displayed in the aviation industry.

It bears mentioning that China’s first domestically produced passenger jet had completed its maiden commercial flight in May this year.

The flight headed from Shanghai and landed in Beijing but the arrival in Hong Kong marks its first international flight, sending a message to the Western rivals that China might be giving them a tough time in years to come.

The C919 is the product of state-backed Commercial Aviation Corp of China (COMAC) and it took more than 10 years to develop the jet.

Web Desk

Facebook Comments

Immigration

04:26 PM | 16 Dec, 2023

UAE set to open first brewery this month after amending laws: Details ...

03:21 PM | 7 Dec, 2023

China set to ink visa-free travel agreement with another Asian ...

01:54 PM | 24 Nov, 2023

Pack your bags as China announces visa-free travel for these ...

10:02 PM | 23 Nov, 2023

Thailand imposes 10-year travel ban on beggars from China: Details ...

12:22 PM | 20 Nov, 2023

Pakistan's private airline starts operation for China

04:22 PM | 18 Nov, 2023

20 percent discounted tickets for China: PIA announces exclusive ...

Advertisement

Latest

10:32 PM | 16 Dec, 2023

Europe's most famous museum is increasing ticket price for tourists

Horoscope

08:43 AM | 16 Dec, 2023

Daily Horoscope - 26th December 2023

Forex

Pakistani rupee exchange rate to US dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, and Riyal - 16 Dec 2023

Following are open market rates of foreign currencies supplied by the Forex Association of Pakistan on Saturday (December 16, 2023).

Dollar Rate in Pakistan Today

On Saturday, the US dollar was being quoted at 281.50 for buying and 284.50 for selling.

Euro moved up to 310 for buying and 313 for selling. British Pound GBP climbed to 360.50  for buying, and 364 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED remains stable at 77.30 whereas the Saudi Riyal inched up to 75.30.

USD to PKR

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 281.50  284.50   
Euro EUR 310  313
UK Pound Sterling GBP 360.50   364 
U.A.E Dirham AED 77.30  78.00   
Saudi Riyal SAR 75.30      76.00   
Australian Dollar AUD 187.50    190.00
Bahrain Dinar BHD 754.94 762.94
Canadian Dollar CAD 209 211
China Yuan CNY 39.6 40
Danish Krone DKK 41.86 42.26
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.35 36.7
Indian Rupee INR 3.41 3.52
Japanese Yen JPY 1.39 1.45
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 923.49 932.49
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 60.32 60.92
New Zealand Dollar NZD 176.54 178.54
Norwegians Krone NOK 25.98 26.28
Omani Riyal OMR 737.37 745.37
Qatari Riyal QAR 77.98 78.68
Singapore Dollar SGD 211 213
Swedish Korona SEK 27.17 27.47
Swiss Franc CHF 328.62 331.12
Thai Bhat THB 8.16 8.31

Gold & Silver Rate

Gold touches 10-day high in Pakistan; Check latest rates here - 16 Dec 2023

Gold prices touched 10-day high on Saturday as price of precious metal gained momentum.

Gold Rates in Pakistan Today - 16 December 2023

On Saturday, the price of single tola 24 karat gold hovers at Rs218,900.

Meanwhile,10 grams of 24 karat gold is being sold at Rs187,600 and price of each tola of 22 karat gold is Rs200,660.

In the international market, the price of the yellow metal dips and new rate stands at $2019.

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 218,900 PKR 2,580
Karachi PKR 218,900 PKR 2,580
Islamabad PKR 218,900 PKR 2,580
Peshawar PKR 218,900 PKR 2,580
Quetta PKR 218,900 PKR 2,580
Sialkot PKR 218,900 PKR 2,580
Attock PKR 218,900 PKR 2,580
Gujranwala PKR 218,900 PKR 2,580
Jehlum PKR 218,900 PKR 2,580
Multan PKR 218,900 PKR 2,580
Bahawalpur PKR 218,900 PKR 2,580
Gujrat PKR 218,900 PKR 2,580
Nawabshah PKR 218,900 PKR 2,580
Chakwal PKR 218,900 PKR 2,580
Hyderabad PKR 218,900 PKR 2,580
Nowshehra PKR 218,900 PKR 2,580
Sargodha PKR 218,900 PKR 2,580
Faisalabad PKR 218,900 PKR 2,580
Mirpur PKR 218,900 PKR 2,580

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Mohammad Hafeez

Who is Aroosa Khan?

Profile: Wahab Riaz

Profile: Shan Masood

Profile: Virat Kohli

Who is Aliza Sehar?

Who is Usman Dar?

Fakhar Zaman

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: