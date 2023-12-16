China's first domestically manufactured jet lands in Hong Kong

BEIJING - China's first domestically manufactured aircraft made its landing at the Hong Kong International Airport (HKIA) amid much fanfare.

The authorities rolled out the red carpet for the grand arrival of the homegrown aircraft, C919 and ARJ21 with the event being graced by bigwigs like John Lee, Chief Executive of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR), and an elite lineup including Zheng Yanxiong, Director of the Liaison Office of the Central People’s Government in the HKSAR.

As the planes landed with pomp, a spectacular water salute greeted them while the machines were put on display afterward at HKIA.

China wants to take on Airbus SE and Boeing Co with its technological prowess now being displayed in the aviation industry.

It bears mentioning that China’s first domestically produced passenger jet had completed its maiden commercial flight in May this year.

The flight headed from Shanghai and landed in Beijing but the arrival in Hong Kong marks its first international flight, sending a message to the Western rivals that China might be giving them a tough time in years to come.

The C919 is the product of state-backed Commercial Aviation Corp of China (COMAC) and it took more than 10 years to develop the jet.