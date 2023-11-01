  

Biometric facial recognition for passengers: This airport in Germany is revolutionizing travel experience

08:57 PM | 1 Nov, 2023
BERLIN - Frankfurt airport is set to revolutionize the passenger experience with the introduction of biometric touchpoints for all passengers.

The initiative has been launched in collaboration with SITA and Fraport and is the first of its kind in Europe, allowing all airlines operating at the airport to utilize facial biometrics for seamless travel from check-in to boarding.

The technology is so sensitive that it turns a passenger’s face into their boarding pass and flyers can securely register in advance via the Star Alliance biometric app or directly at the check-in kiosk using their biometric-enabled passports.

Once registered, passengers can navigate through checkpoints equipped with facial recognition technology, eliminating the need for physical documents.

Already adopted by over 12,000 passengers at various points, including check-in, boarding pass control, and boarding gates, this technology is poised to redefine the travel experience.

Pierre Dominique Prümm, Executive Board member at Fraport AG, emphasized the airport's commitment to providing a contactless and convenient journey for all passengers, setting a goal to implement the technology in at least 50% of check-in kiosks, pre-security areas, and boarding gates in the near future.

Moreover, David Lavorel, CEO of SITA, highlighted the significant time-saving benefits of biometric touchpoints, making airport procedures faster and more efficient while offering passengers more time for relaxation before their flights, thebusinesstravelmag reported.

Frankfurt Airport (Flughafen Frankfurt am Main) is one of the busiest airports in Europe located in Frankfurt am Main, Germany. Situated approximately 12 kilometers southwest of the city center, it is the primary international airport serving the Frankfurt-Rhine-Main metropolitan region, making it a crucial hub for both domestic and international air travel.

In 2019, before the COVID-19 pandemic significantly impacted global travel, Frankfurt Airport served approximately 70.5 million passengers, according to data from Fraport AG, the company that operates the airport.

The introduction of facial recognition technology would assist the flyers to take off with ease and comfort. 

