  

Search

Pakistan

First book on Pak-Afghan shared waters unveiled in Islamabad 

Web Desk
10:20 PM | 1 Nov, 2023
First book on Pak-Afghan shared waters unveiled in Islamabad 

ISLAMABAD – A book covering water resources management on transboundary river basins shared between Afghanistan and Pakistan was launched on Tuesday. 

The book titled "Afghanistan-Pakistan Shared Waters: State of the Basins" was presented at a ceremony in the federal capital, attended by foreign diplomats, government officials, and development sector representatives.

The publication received funding from USAID-Pakistan Mission through their Water Management for Enhanced Productivity (WMfEP) program, being implemented by the International Water Management Institute (IWMI). The program's objective is to enhance productivity by improving water management practices.

It is worth noting that this book is the first to be published after the Taliban regained power in Afghanistan in August 2021. The book is the result of a long and, at times, challenging co-production journey. This process has never been attempted before in the shared river basins of Kabul, Kurram, and Gomal. Despite the difficulties encountered, the process brought together a diverse group of experts from both Afghanistan and Pakistan in a collaborative initiative.

I am honoured to be a part of this book launch. I'm glad that USAID has a role in making this book happen. This publication also exemplifies the qualities of integration and partnership that are so important to our shared enterprise of building climate resilience in Pakistan and this region. So, as has already been pointed out, this is a joint research project between Pakistani scholars, afghan scholars, and international scholars. It also points us in the direction of cross-border cooperation on climate between Pakistan and Afghanistan. I would also say that we are at the beginning stages of this enterprise. And if it's one thing about international relations, diplomacy, when you have sensitive relationships, a good place to start is through joint research, cooperative research on issues that are of concern to both countries. I think this project is an important step towards what we are all striving for, water security for everyone in this region. So I wish to thank IWMI for this valuable initiative. Mr. Stephen Berlinguette, Director, Climate Sustainable Growth Office, USAID Pakistan

Dr. Azeem Ali Shah, lead author and editor.
Dr. Azeem Ali Shah, lead author and editor.

Dr  Azeem Ali Shah, lead author and editor of the book said that transboundary water management is a difficult aspect of water governance and improved water resource management, not only in Pakistan but globally. The interests of riparian nations in hydraulic infrastructure development on shared rivers endanger the socio-economic well-being of others, especially those downstream. This leads to a deficit in trust and conflicts among riparian nations.

"To address this issue, nations need to come together and develop plans and actions for judicious water resource development and operation. These plans should benefit all riparian countries, especially those downstream. A win-win approach needs to be explored, negotiated, and implemented to attain shared benefits," he added. 

Some of the negotiations between Pakistan and Afghanistan particularly on the Kabul River have not yielded concrete results in past primarily due to a lack of information and hydro-meteorological data across the border. The same is the case with the other two river basins.

He said that the book would help them to understand these basins in a better way, adding that this would also provide us with a basis to engage in meaningful discussion with our neighbour. 

Dr Mark Smith, Director General of the International Water Management Institute (IWMI), emphasized the importance of international cooperation in managing transboundary water resources, particularly in regions where neighbouring countries rely on shared rivers for their livelihoods and economic development.

He pointed out that 90% of Afghanistan's surface water resources are shared with downstream neighbouring countries, including Pakistan, Iran, Tajikistan, and Turkmenistan.

The DG said Afghanistan and Pakistan share nine rivers with a combined population of over 43 million residing in these basins. Yet, there is currently no water management agreement or cooperation between Afghanistan and Pakistan.

“This is the first book to cover major aspects of water resources management and development on the major transboundary river basins shared between Afghanistan and Pakistan, together in one volume,” he remarked.

“As stated in the book, it is the author’s sincere hope that this book reaffirms to both countries that cooperation remains an option.”

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Facebook Comments

Pakistan

09:42 AM | 1 Nov, 2023

Thousands of Afghan refugees, migrants exit Pakistan as deadline ...

12:36 PM | 31 Oct, 2023

Rains likely in Islamabad this week; Check daily weather forecast for ...

11:52 AM | 31 Oct, 2023

Afghan refugees in Pakistan continue to return home as deadline ends ...

02:00 PM | 29 Oct, 2023

Pakistan’s first woman journalist Shahida Kazi passes away aged 79

12:48 PM | 25 Oct, 2023

Check the latest weather forecast for Islamabad

12:10 PM | 25 Oct, 2023

IMF delegation to visit Pakistan for first review talks

Advertisement

Latest

11:17 PM | 1 Nov, 2023

Sultan Al Qasimi inaugurates Sharjah International Book Fair 2023 

Horoscope

08:42 AM | 1 Nov, 2023

Daily Horoscope - 1 November, 2023

Forex

Pakistani rupee remains largely stable against US Dollar, Euro, Pound; Check today’s forex rates here

The roller-coaster ride for Pakistani rupee continues this week and on Wednesday, the local currency remained stable against the US dollar and other currencies. 

Dollar Rate in Pakistan Today

In open market, US dollar was quoted at Rs280.05 for buying and Rs283.25 for selling.

Euro was being quoted at 296.3 for buying and 299.2 for selling. British pound was available in the market at 344 for buying, and 347.4 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED moves up and stands at 79 whereas the Saudi Riyal remains stable at 75.

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 1 November 2023

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 280.5 283.25
Euro EUR 296.3 299.2
UK Pound Sterling GBP 344 347.4
U.A.E Dirham AED 79 79.75
Saudi Riyal SAR 75 75.85
Australian Dollar AUD 178.25 180
Bahrain Dinar BHD 745.81 753.81
Canadian Dollar CAD 204 206
China Yuan CNY 38.51 38.91
Danish Krone DKK 39.7 40.1
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.85 36.2
Indian Rupee INR 3.37 3.48
Japanese Yen JPY 1.68 1.75
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 904.01 913.01
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.69 59.29
New Zealand Dollar NZD 163.07 165.07
Norwegians Krone NOK 25 25.3
Omani Riyal OMR 728.21 736.21
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 77.04 77.74
Singapore Dollar SGD 202 204
Swedish Korona SEK 24.98 25.28
Swiss Franc CHF 310.9 313.4
Thai Bhat THB 7.76 7.91

Gold & Silver Rate

Gold price in Pakistan continues upward trend in line with international market

Gold continues its upward trajectory in domestic market of Pakistan following back-to-back surges in international market.

Gold Rates in Pakistan Today - 1 November 2023

On Wednesday, the price of single tola increased by Rs900 and the new price hovered at Rs213,000. Meanwhile, the price of 10 grams of gold jumped by Rs771 and reached Rs182,613.

The price of 22 Karat Gold stands at Rs198,365, 21 karat rate is Rs189,350 and 18k gold rate is around Rs162,300 for a single tola.

Globally, the price of the bullion moved up by $3 dollars to $2015. 

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 213,000 PKR 2,450
Karachi PKR 213,000 PKR 2,450
Islamabad PKR 213,000 PKR 2,450
Peshawar PKR 213,000 PKR 2,450
Quetta PKR 213,000 PKR 2,450
Sialkot PKR 213,000 PKR 2,450
Attock PKR 213,000 PKR 2,450
Gujranwala PKR 213,000 PKR 2,450
Jehlum PKR 213,000 PKR 2,450
Multan PKR 213,000 PKR 2,450
Bahawalpur PKR 213,000 PKR 2,450
Gujrat PKR 213,000 PKR 2,450
Nawabshah PKR 213,000 PKR 2,450
Chakwal PKR 213,000 PKR 2,450
Hyderabad PKR 213,000 PKR 2,450
Nowshehra PKR 213,000 PKR 2,450
Sargodha PKR 213,000 PKR 2,450
Faisalabad PKR 213,000 PKR 2,450
Mirpur PKR 213,000 PKR 2,450

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Jannat Mirza

Kinza Hashmi

Fawad Khan

Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa

Imaan Zainab Mazari-Hazir

Mahira Khan

Mehwish Hayat biography | Age, Family, and Awards

Elon Musk's biography | Age, Wife, Net Worth, and Achievements

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: