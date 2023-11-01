Minal Khan and Ahsan Mohsin Ikram welcome baby boy

Lollwood's favourite couple, Minal Khan and Ahsan Mohsin Ikram, have joyously welcomed their first child, a baby boy. This delightful news arrived days after Minal's twin sister, Aiman Khan, celebrated the arrival of her own little one.

On a sunny Wednesday morning, Khan took to her social media platform to share the heartwarming announcement. The news was conveyed through a touching Instagram post, featuring a card that sweetly proclaimed, "It's a boy." Accompanying this announcement was the joyous revelation that their son, Muhammad Hasan Ikram, made his debut into the world at 10:48 AM on November 1.

In her heartfelt post, Khan included the words, "Alhamdulillah! Remember us in your prayers!" These words encapsulated the profound happiness that Minal and Ahsan felt as they embraced their precious son.

The comments section of their announcement post overflowed with thousands of well-wishers, showering the couple with heartfelt congratulations and warm wishes on the new journey of parenthood. Lollywood celebrities including Ghana Ali, Iqra Aziz, Sana Javed, Zara Nor Abbas, Ali Ansari and others extended warm wishes for the couple.

https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/digital_images/large/2023-11-01/1698854024-3705.jpeg

https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/digital_images/large/2023-11-01/1698854028-1529.jpeg

On the work front, Khan was recently seen in Aey Ishq, Qismat, Nand, Ishq Hai, and Lockdown. lkram, on the other hand, was seen in Parchayee, Mera Rab Waris, and Pyar Ke Sadqay.