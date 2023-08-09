Search

Minal Khan, Ahsan Mohsin Ikram announce their first pregnancy

Noor Fatima 09:59 PM | 9 Aug, 2023
Minal Khan, Ahsan Mohsin Ikram announce their first pregnancy
Source: Minal Khan (Instagram)

Heartiest congratulations are in order for Lollywood's power couple, Minal Khan and Ahsan Mohsin Ikram, on announcing the pregnancy of their first child. The couple who tied the knot in 2021 are on their way "to become three."

Taking to Instagram, the Parachayee couple announced their pregnancy with two pictures where the parents-to-be caressed the baby bump. The black and white images added a touch of elegance and warmth to the exciting news alongside a heartwarming caption.

"Two hearts becoming three - the countdown to our little miracle has begun," the couple shared excitedly.

The couple chose to feature on the digital cover of a local magazine's August edition.

Khan and Ikram have been recieving congratulatory messages from left and right. Lollywood celebrities including Ghana Ali, Ushna Shah, Aiman Khan, Sajal Aly, Hira Khan, Kinza Hashmi, Maya Ali, Hira Mani, Arisha Razi Khan, Mushk Kaleem, Umer Aalam and others extended warm wishes for the couple.

The mother-to-be recently announced the birth of her second niece, Miral, born to her twin sister Aiman Khan, on Instagram stating that "Naal khala" — an endearment she presumably got from Amal and now Miral — "loves you so much."

Although Minal did not reveal the gender of her baby, the aunt-of-two is all set to welcome her own bundle of joy soon.

Aiman Khan and Muneeb Butt welcome baby girl

Noor Fatima

The writer is a staff member.

Lifestyle

