Japan relaxes visa rules for artists: Here's much easier route for entertainers

TOKYO – Authorities in Japan have relaxed visa rules for foreign artists in a bid to attract entertainers from across the world.

With fresh regulations, the country has made it easier for foreign artists to come over and perform concerts and act in plays in Japan.

The Japanese government had previously required foreign artists to either earn over 500,000 yen ($3,500) during a maximum stay of 15 days or perform in a venue with a seating capacity of 100 or more; these conditions virtually blocked the entry of artists to the country.

As part of fresh amendments, the country doubled the maximum period of stay to 30 days while for the audience count, any venue capable of holding 100 people, seated or standing, will suffice.

Previously, foreigners who did not meet the above requirements were required to meet other conditions, such as "two or more years of overseas activity experience" and "performing on a stage of at least 13 sq. meters."

Under the fresh regulations, these conditions no longer need to be met if the event operator has three years of experience organizing events by foreign entertainers.

It merits mentioning that these relaxations do not apply to dance clubs or discos, which operate under the Act on Control and Improvement of Amusement Business which is a law that regulates businesses that can affect public morals, Nikkeiasia reported.

According to Japan's Immigration Services Agency, the changes are expected to give momentum to the revival of the music industry in Japan, which was badly affected by COVID-19-related curbs.

Experts believe that now promoters will be better able to attract more overseas spectators to their Japan events. It is also believed that the changes in Japan are being keenly observed by promoters in South Korea as the neighboring country is a significant market for K-pop artists.

According to the International Federation of Phonographic Industry, Japan is the world's second-largest music market, after the U.S., and the recent visa changes can help it generate revenue as well as portray the country in a favorable light.