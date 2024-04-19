Search

Immigration

Dubai suspends check-in for some of the flyers as rains lash UAE

Web Desk
02:21 PM | 19 Apr, 2024
Dubai suspends check-in for some of the flyers as rains lash UAE

DUBAI - Heavy rainfall in Dubai has choked the air traffic as Emirates has suspended check-ins for some of the flyers. 

 The private airline has informed all its customers traveling with onward connections through Dubai that the check-inns have been suspended until 2359hrs (GMT) on April 19.

This is to support operations recovery from the recent bad weather at our Dubai hub, it said in a statement. It is to be clarified that the passengers already in Dubai and in transit will continue to be processed for their flights.

It has been advised that the flyers travelling to Dubai as their final destination may check-in and travel as usual though customers can expect delays to departures and arrivals and are advised to check the latest flight schedules on the website of the carrier.

The torrential downpour in Dubai has impacted infrastructure and traffic besides wreaking havoc in shopping malls and other public places.

Meanwhile, operations at Dubai International Airport (DXB) remain severely disrupted after the rains battered the United Arab Emirates and neighbouring regions; flash floods have also killed 20 citizens in Oman and one in the UAE.

Authorities at Dubai International Airport stated on Thursday that they had started receiving inbound flights at Terminal 1 which are used by foreign carriers, but outbound flights continued to be delayed.

Forex

Currency Rates in Pakistan Today - Pakistani rupee to US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, and Riyal - 19 April 2024

Pakistani currency saw minor adjustment against global currencies on April 19, 2024. US dollar was being quoted at 277.4 for buying and 280.4 for selling.

Euro comes down to 293 for buying and 296 for selling while British Pound stands at 342.25 for buying, and 345.65 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED was at 75.2 and Saudi Riyal's new rates was at 73.30.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 19 April 2024

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 277.4 280.4
Euro EUR 293 296
UK Pound Sterling GBP 342.25 345.65
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.2 75.9
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.3 74.05
Australian Dollar AUD 181 182.8
Bahrain Dinar BHD 740.09 748.09
Canadian Dollar CAD 201 203
China Yuan CNY 38.44 38.84
Danish Krone DKK 39.69 40.09
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.53 35.88
Indian Rupee INR 3.33 3.44
Japanese Yen JPY 1.86 1.94
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 902.64 911.64
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.08 58.68
New Zealand Dollar NZD 164.22 166.22
Norwegians Krone NOK 25.31 25.61
Omani Riyal OMR 722.87 730.87
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 76.45 77.15
Singapore Dollar SGD 204.5 206.5
Swedish Korona SEK 25.31 25.61
Swiss Franc CHF 305.08 307.58
Thai Bhat THB 7.56 7.71

