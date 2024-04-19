Dubai suspends check-in for some of the flyers as rains lash UAE

DUBAI - Heavy rainfall in Dubai has choked the air traffic as Emirates has suspended check-ins for some of the flyers.

The private airline has informed all its customers traveling with onward connections through Dubai that the check-inns have been suspended until 2359hrs (GMT) on April 19.

This is to support operations recovery from the recent bad weather at our Dubai hub, it said in a statement. It is to be clarified that the passengers already in Dubai and in transit will continue to be processed for their flights.

It has been advised that the flyers travelling to Dubai as their final destination may check-in and travel as usual though customers can expect delays to departures and arrivals and are advised to check the latest flight schedules on the website of the carrier.

The torrential downpour in Dubai has impacted infrastructure and traffic besides wreaking havoc in shopping malls and other public places.

Meanwhile, operations at Dubai International Airport (DXB) remain severely disrupted after the rains battered the United Arab Emirates and neighbouring regions; flash floods have also killed 20 citizens in Oman and one in the UAE.

Authorities at Dubai International Airport stated on Thursday that they had started receiving inbound flights at Terminal 1 which are used by foreign carriers, but outbound flights continued to be delayed.