New Zealand set to increase visa fee: Details inside

AUCKLAND - The government of New Zealand has announced that it would increase the visa fee for foreigners starting this October.

In an official press release issued on Friday, the immigration department confirmed that increases to visa charges, made up of fees and levies, are being introduced on 1 October 2024.

The department highlighted that new visa charges will be set at an appropriate level to recover the costs of processing a visa and reflect the benefits received by people using immigration services.

It is to be highlighted that the government has clarified that ongoing commitment to supporting New Zealand's Pacific neighbors will see the continuation of subsidized fees for visa applicants from Pacific countries.

The complete changes to the visa fees can be seen here.