Immigration

Japan relaxes visa rules in favour of international students

Web Desk
11:01 PM | 29 Feb, 2024
Japan relaxes visa rules in favour of international students

TOKYO - Responding to appeals from both business and academic sectors, the Japanese government announced a relaxation of visa regulations, aimed at broadening opportunities for foreign students to remain in Japan and secure employment.

The Immigration Services Agency of Japan revealed on Thursday that students completing studies at state-designated technical schools would now have the flexibility to work in fields not necessarily directly related to their majors.

This significant alteration is anticipated to increase the annual count of foreign students opting to stay and work in Japan by approximately 3,000 individuals, as stated by the agency.

Previously, a substantial number of foreign students, despite acquiring technical skills and proficiency in the Japanese language during their tenure at technical schools, found it difficult to secure employment that aligned with their acquired skills or knowledge, often resulting in their return to their home countries.

To address this issue, state-designated technical schools will implement specialized programs, including practical training opportunities at various companies, the agency confirmed.

Moreover, the government has also expanded the eligibility criteria for foreign students eligible to remain in Japan for employment under the "designated activities" visa, a residential status permitting employment across a broader spectrum.

Previously reserved for graduates of universities or graduate schools, this visa category now encompasses students demonstrating advanced Japanese language proficiency and educational accomplishments equivalent to a bachelor's degree, including those completing a four-year program at designated technical schools.

According to a survey conducted by the Japan Student Services Organization in fiscal 2021, approximately 75 percent of the 2,000 foreign students enrolled in technical schools expressed their desire to pursue employment opportunities within Japan.

These regulatory amendments come in the wake of recommendations by a government panel in April of the preceding year, advocating for simplified pathways for foreign students to secure employment in Japan.

"We hope that students possessing specialized skills and a profound understanding of Japan will contribute to the workforce in the country," remarked an official from the agency, underscoring the government's aspirations behind the policy adjustments.

Latest

11:01 PM | 29 Feb, 2024

Japan relaxes visa rules in favour of international students

