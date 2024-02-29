Petrol price in Pakistan increased again before new govt assumes charge

The caretaker government of Pakistan once again increased the price of petrol on Thursday, days before the new coalition government led by the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) assumes charge.

On Thursday, the caretaker government increased the petrol price by Rs4.13 per litre. The new petrol price is Rs279.75 per litre, a notification from the Finance Division read, which will remain in place till March 15.

The Finance Division mentioned that the price of high-speed diesel has kept unchanged at Rs287.33 per litre.