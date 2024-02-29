Customs seize high-end mobile phones worth 85 million at Lahore Airport

LAHORE - In a dramatic interception at Lahore Airport, customs officials uncovered a stash of 303 top-of-the-line mobile phones concealed within the luggage of a passenger.

According to the details, the passenger was arriving from Sharjah, UAE and under the watchful eye of Customs Deputy Commissioner Raja Bilal Naseem, the plan was foiled.

The suspect, identified as Muhammad Adil, had his belongings meticulously inspected, revealing a treasure trove of the latest and most valuable smartphones on the market, mostly iPhones. With an estimated combined value soaring over Rs. 85 million, the haul left authorities astounded at the scale of the operation.

Swift action followed as Adil was promptly detained, and an FIR was swiftly lodged against him, marking the commencement of what promises to be a thorough investigation into the origins and intentions behind this audacious smuggling attempt.

This brazen act of smuggling underscores the vigilance and diligence of customs officials in safeguarding the nation's borders against illicit activities.

It is to be highlighted that as per the existing laws in Pakistan, no one is allowed to bring in that many amount of electronics and a thorough investigation would uncover whether it was a single individual or there is a racket involved in the act.

It is to be mentioned that last month, Customs seized a cache of 65 mobile phones worth more than Rs 1.5 billion as a passenger reached Lahore International Airport from Sharjah.