Search

Immigration

PIA resumes weekly flights to China: Here's the schedule for flying from Pakistan to China

Web Desk 11:05 PM | 7 Aug, 2023
PIA resumes weekly flights to China: Here's the schedule for flying from Pakistan to China
Source: File Photo

ISLAMABAD - In what appears to be a significant relief for China-bound passengers, the national carrier of Pakistan has resumed its much-awaited flights to China.

Pakistan International Airlines' weekly passenger flights for China have started once again and the first flight in this regard landed in Beijing on Sunday; over 200 passengers were also on board as the plane flew off from Beijing for Islamabad.

PIA Country Manager, Bilal Afzal detailed that the national flag carrier will operate one weekly flight on the Islamabad-Beijing-Islamabad route every Sunday with departure from Beijing at 21:15. 

The official also elaborated that passengers availing services of PIA could fly from Pakistan to 16 different cities in China as the carrier has entered into a partnership with Air China.

These Chinese cities include Guangzhou, Shanghai, Wuhan, Chengdu, Chongqing, Changchun, Hangzhou, Harbin and others.

Regarding the discount, the official highlighted that PIA offers a 20 percent discount for students with free baggage of 80 kg for economy class and 100 kg for executive economy respectively on flights between Pakistan and China though the passengers can avail further discounts if tickets are purchased online.

The one-way fare from Beijing to Islamabad is 3814 RMB and the fare for the return ticket is 5685 RMB, he added.

The resumption of flights has pleased the Pakistani community, especially businessmen and students who expressed joy over the availability of another option for their travel.

Besides China, Pakistan International Airlines is also trying to resume flights to the United Kingdom and other European destinations.

Direct flights between UK and Pakistan through Pakistan International Airlines are at a halt since July 2020. Not only that, direct flights through other carriers have also been affected.

At present, PIA’s vast network spans the globe, flying to 25 countries across Asia, Europe and North America, and to 24 cities within Pakistan.

In 2020, European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) suspended Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) flight operations for Europe over safety concerns.

EASA said that they had suspended the Third Country Operator (TCO) Authorisation to PIA after it failed to comply with the proposed corrective action plans (CAPs).

At least six findings were raised with the PIA officials during meetings in June and September 2019, out of which five of the action plans were implemented while one other concerning element of a Safety Management System was not implemented.

Efforts have been made by a member of the UK Parliament, Naz Shah to resume direct flights to Pakistan and in this regard, the MP wrote a letter to the Secretary of State for Transport of the United Kingdom, Mark Harper to permit direct flights between the two countries.

The lawmaker - in her communication in May this year - emphasized that around 2,70,000 Pakistanis residing in the UK are affected by the flight disruption between the two countries. 

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Immigration

Bear delays international flight at Dubai airport: Here's interesting story from aviation world

11:34 PM | 7 Aug, 2023

Saudi Arabia expands e-visa service: Here are 8 more countries declared eligible

10:49 PM | 7 Aug, 2023

UAE reduces visa overstay fines: Read fresh regulations for tourists, travelers and residents here

10:34 PM | 7 Aug, 2023

British team inspects Islamabad International airport: Here's what they say about security measures

10:27 PM | 5 Aug, 2023

You can now travel directly from Saudi Arabia's Dammam to Pakistan through this airline

09:26 PM | 4 Aug, 2023

China relaxes visa rules in fresh reforms: Here's what has changed

10:05 PM | 4 Aug, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

Indian player fails to break Pakistani's challenge on live television

11:52 PM | 7 Aug, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope - 7 August, 2023

09:02 AM | 7 Aug, 2023

Forex

USD to PKR: Rupee claws back some ground against dollar in interbank

KARACHI – Pakistani rupee shows resistance against the US dollar, moving up by Rs0.22 in the interbank market on the first working day of the week.

During the intra-day trading, the local currency appreciated by 0.08 percent, and was being traded at 286.75.

Last week, the embattled rupee remained under pressure and closed at 286.97 against the greenback in the inter-bank market.

Despite the inflows of billions, the rupee remained under pressure due to the high demand for dollar as the government relaxed all restrictions on imports.

More to follow...

Gold & Silver Rate

Today gold rates in Pakistan | gold price in Pakistan – August 7, 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 222,800 on Sunday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs191,016.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs173,450 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 202,307.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

Gold Price in Pakistan Today (7 August 2023)

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 222,800 PKR 2,550
Karachi PKR 222,800 PKR 2,550
Islamabad PKR 222,800 PKR 2,550
Peshawar PKR 222,800 PKR 2,550
Quetta PKR 222,800 PKR 2,550
Sialkot PKR 222,800 PKR 2,550
Attock PKR 222,800 PKR 2,550
Gujranwala PKR 222,800 PKR 2,550
Jehlum PKR 222,800 PKR 2,550
Multan PKR 222,800 PKR 2,550
Bahawalpur PKR 222,800 PKR 2,550
Gujrat PKR 222,800 PKR 2,550
Nawabshah PKR 222,800 PKR 2,550
Chakwal PKR 222,800 PKR 2,550
Hyderabad PKR 222,800 PKR 2,550
Nowshehra PKR 222,800 PKR 2,550
Sargodha PKR 222,800 PKR 2,550
Faisalabad PKR 222,800 PKR 2,550
Mirpur PKR 222,800 PKR 2,550

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

PROFILE: Pervez Khattak

Who are Anju and Nasrullah — the Pakistani-Indian couple making headlines | Marriage details

Who was Oppenheimer? Here’s when father of atomic bomb met Pakistani physicist Dr Abdus Salam

Late Arshad Sharif Biography - Daughter, Wife, Mother, Age

PCB New Chairman Chaudhry Zaka Ashraf Detailed Profile

Sheikh Yousaf Bin Muhammad Bin Saeed to deliver Haj 2023 Khutbah, who is he?

Naila Kiani: Pakistani ace mountaineer – Age, Husband, Biography

Meet Jane Marriott – UK's first female High Commissioner to Pakistan

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: