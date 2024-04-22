Search

x
Join our whatsapp channel for News Updates
WhatsApp Channel
Immigration

24,000 Pakistanis to benefit from Road to Makkah initiative as Hajj season nears

Web Desk
04:09 PM | 22 Apr, 2024
24,000 Pakistanis to benefit from Road to Makkah initiative as Hajj season nears

ISLAMABAD - As many as 24,000 pilgrims would benefit from the 'Road to Makkah' initiative as the government finalizes arrangements for the upcoming pilgrimage.

Chairman Pakistan Ulema Coun­cil, Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mah­mood Ashrafi announced the details at a press conference recently and said that the registration of pilgrims who applied through the private Hajj scheme was in progress.

The official also highlighted that certain pri­vate tour operators were offering Hajj packages at a more affordable rate as compared to the government Hajj scheme. 

It bears mentioning that the 'Road to Makkah' Initiative, an integral part of Saudi Arabia's Guests of God Service Program, aims to diversify the kingdom's economy and under this, pilgrims undergo immigration procedures at their respective countries' airports.

Pakistan's Ministry of Religious Affairs had previously expressed intentions to expand the Makkah Route Initiative to airports in cities besides Islamabad, with Karachi notably in the spotlight; the facility is only available at the Islamabad International Airport at the moment.

According to the CAA, Pakistani Hajj pilgrims might be spared the immigration process at Jeddah airport after completing the procedure at Karachi airport under the initiative for this year's pilgrimage.

The total number of seats allocated to Pakistan for the upcoming Hajj is around 180,000 but these include the seats allocated to the private Hajj operators also.

The authorities have introduced the Short Hajj package for the pilgrims while the Sponsorship Scheme is also valid for this year as well.

As far as the Long Hajj is concerned, it would encompass 38-42 days with 8 days stay in Medinah and those flying from the South region i.e. Karachi, and Sukkhur would have to pay Rs 10,65,000 while those from other cities i.e. Islamabad, Lahore, Peshawar, Multan, Sialkot, Faisalabad would pay Rs 10,75,000.

For Sponsorship scheme applicants, the cost is $3765 for the South Region while it is $ 3800 for the North Region for those opting for the Long Hajj package.

For the Short Hajj package, the cost for regular Hajj applicants is Rs 11,40,000 for the South region while the cost is Rs 11,50,000 for the North region; the Hajj would continue for 20-25 days under this scheme.

For the Sponsorship Scheme, the cost for Short Hajj is $ 4015 USD for the South region and $ 4050 for North region. 

Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Facebook Comments

Immigration

04:09 PM | 22 Apr, 2024

24,000 Pakistanis to benefit from Road to Makkah initiative as Hajj ...

09:25 PM | 21 Apr, 2024

UAE family residency visa – minimum income requirements and ...

09:38 PM | 20 Apr, 2024

UK decides on EU free movement scheme for youngsters

09:21 PM | 20 Apr, 2024

Iran to send Umrah pilgrims to Saudi Arabia after 9 years

12:21 PM | 20 Apr, 2024

PIA restores Skardu-UAE operations: Here's flight schedule

09:24 PM | 19 Apr, 2024

Pakistani private airline expands international operation with this ...

Immigration

09:16 PM | 19 Apr, 2024

'World's Best Airport' rankings released and here's the winner

Advertisement

Latest

05:57 PM | 22 Apr, 2024

Ranveer Singh hit by deepfake video scandal

Gold & Silver

03:29 PM | 20 Apr, 2024

Gold prices hit record high in Pakistan

Forex

PKR exchange rate to US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, and Riyal - 22 April 2024

Pakistani currency remains largely same against US Dollar and other currencies on April 22, 2024 Monday.

USD to PKR rate today

US dollar was being quoted at 277.5 for buying and 280.5 for selling.

Euro stands at 293 for buying and 296 for selling while British Pound hovers at 342.25 for buying, and 345.65 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED was at 75.20 and Saudi Riyal's new rate was at 73.30. 

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 22 April 2024

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 277.5 280.5
Euro EUR 293 296
UK Pound Sterling GBP 342.5 346
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.2 75.9
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.3 74.05
Australian Dollar AUD 181 182.8
Bahrain Dinar BHD 740.55 748.55
Canadian Dollar CAD 201 203
China Yuan CNY 38.47 38.87
Danish Krone DKK 39.78 40.18
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.53 35.88
Indian Rupee INR 3.33 3.44
Japanese Yen JPY 1.86 1.94
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 903.11 912.11
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.08 58.68
New Zealand Dollar NZD 164.22 166.22
Norwegians Krone NOK 25.61 25.91
Omani Riyal OMR 723.2 731.2
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.45 77.15
Singapore Dollar SGD 204.5 206.5
Swedish Korona SEK 25.31 25.61
Swiss Franc CHF 305.47 307.97
Thai Bhat THB 7.56 7.71

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 1 Mar, 2024

Daily Horoscope – March 1, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

World's oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Elon Musk shares 5 tips for young people

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: