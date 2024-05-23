Search

Immigration

Saudi Arabia bans visit visa holders from entering Makkah amid Hajj season

05:07 PM | 23 May, 2024
ban on visit visa on hajj

With the Hajj season on the horizon in Saudi Arabia, the Kingdom has issued a significant announcement, declaring that individuals holding visit visas of any kind will not be permitted to enter Makkah, effective immediately.

The Ministry of Interior's advisory, applicable from Thursday, May 23 to Friday, June 21, underscores that only those possessing a valid Hajj permit will be allowed entry into the Holy city during this period. These dates correspond to 15 of Dhu al-Qadah, 1445 to 15 of Dhul Hijjah in the Hijri calendar.

This directive comes as part of stringent measures aimed at maintaining the sanctity and security of the Hajj pilgrimage. The Saudi Fatwa Council had previously issued a ban on performing Hajj without a permit, emphasizing the paramount importance of ensuring the safety and well-being of pilgrims.

Residents of Saudi Arabia have been subject to similar regulations since May 4, being required to present permits for entry into Makkah.

Visitors are strongly urged to refrain from visiting the city during this restricted period unless they possess a valid Hajj permit. Strict penalties will be imposed on violators of this directive.

To further enhance security measures, authorities have also mandated that pilgrims carry their identification cards throughout the Hajj period.

Preparations for the annual pilgrimage are already underway, with authorities implementing comprehensive security and organizational plans to facilitate a safe and seamless Hajj experience for all participants. Notably, on Wednesday, following evening prayers, the Kaaba's 'Kiswa' was ceremonially raised, symbolizing the commencement of the new Hajj season.

