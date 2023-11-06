  

Search

Immigration

Another Pakistani airline launches two weekly flights to China: Details inside

Web Desk
02:28 PM | 6 Nov, 2023
Another Pakistani airline launches two weekly flights to China: Details inside

QUETTA - Serene Air, a privately-owned Pakistani airline has revealed plans to initiate two weekly flights between Karachi and Beijing.

As per the details, the flights will be operated via Islamabad starting from November 18 this year and the KHI-ISB-PKX route will conclude at Daxing International Airport, one of Beijing's two international airports, Gwadar Pro reported.

This new direct link is expected to offer more cost-effective travel options for both Pakistani and Chinese passengers, particularly benefiting business professionals and students. It is also expected that those associated with China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) projects in Pakistan would also take benefit from the service. 

Serene Air has been servicing domestic routes since 2017, adhering to Pakistani regulations that require a year of domestic operations before venturing into international markets.

At present, Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) in collaboration with Air China operates connected flights linking Pakistan with 16 key Chinese cities via Beijing. 

Serene Air has been slowly gaining a foothold in the aviation industry of Pakistan and is hailed by flyers.  As per a report recently unveiled by the Civil Aviation Authority, the airline secured fourth position in terms of punctuality with a rate of 62.07%.

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Facebook Comments

Immigration

02:39 PM | 3 Nov, 2023

Rwanda announces visa-free entry for citizens from this continent: ...

03:19 PM | 2 Nov, 2023

No fee for children with this UAE's family group visa: Details inside ...

04:23 PM | 1 Nov, 2023

Kyrgyzstan announces visa free travel for Saudi Arabia: Details ...

10:38 PM | 31 Oct, 2023

Citizens from these two Asian countries can visit Thailand visa free: ...

11:37 PM | 30 Oct, 2023

Pakistan's 'most punctual' airline would now start international ...

07:05 PM | 28 Oct, 2023

South Africa seeks visa waiver for citizens from these Asian ...

Advertisement

Latest

02:35 PM | 6 Nov, 2023

In a first, transgender persons issued driving licenses in Rajanpur

Horoscope

09:03 AM | 6 Nov, 2023

Daily Horoscope - 6 November 2023

Forex

Pakistani rupee remains under pressure against US Dollar, Euro, Pound in open market; Check latest rates

Pakistani rupee again came under mounted selling pressure in wake of panic buying of the US dollar.

The currency market of crisis hit country saw panic buying of greenback for import payments. 

Dollar Rate in Pakistan Today

In the open market, the US dollar was quoted at Rs282.45 for buying and Rs285.25 for selling.

Euro rate stands at 301 for buying and 304 for selling. British pound was available in the market at 347 for buying, and 351 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED moves up and stands at 79.25 whereas the Saudi Riyal currently stands at 80.

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 6 November 2023

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 282.45 285.25
Euro EUR 301 304
UK Pound Sterling GBP 347 351
U.A.E Dirham AED 79.25 80
Saudi Riyal SAR 75.25 76
Australian Dollar AUD 181 183
Bahrain Dinar BHD 751.44 759.44
Canadian Dollar CAD 205.5 207.75
China Yuan CNY 38.65 39.05
Danish Krone DKK 40.2 40.6
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.11 36.46
Indian Rupee INR 3.39 3.5
Japanese Yen JPY 1.68 1.75
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 914.12 923.12
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.46 60.06
New Zealand Dollar NZD 166.3 168.3
Norwegians Krone NOK 25.28 25.58
Omani Riyal OMR 734.36 742.36
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 77.62 78.32
Singapore Dollar SGD 204 206
Swedish Korona SEK 25.38 25.68
Swiss Franc CHF 311.8 314.3
Thai Bhat THB 7.85 8

Gold & Silver Rate

Gold rates in Pakistan remain stable; check latest price here

KARACHI – Gold prices in the Pakistani market remained stable at Rs214,000 on Monday.

Gold Rates in Pakistan Today - 6 November 2023

On the first working day of the week, the price of 24-karat gold in Pakistan currently stands at Rs214,000 per tola, and 22-karat gold costs Rs198,915 per tola.

Meanwhile, 10 grams of 24-karat gold costs Rs186,050 and 10 grams of 22-karat gold stands at Rs170,545.

In the global market, the precious commodity witnessed a negative trend, with the current rate hovering around $1,983 per ounce.

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 214,000 PKR 2,498
Karachi PKR 214,000 PKR 2,498
Islamabad PKR 214,000 PKR 2,498
Peshawar PKR 214,000 PKR 2,498
Quetta PKR 214,000 PKR 2,498
Sialkot PKR 214,000 PKR 2,498
Attock PKR 214,000 PKR 2,498
Gujranwala PKR 214,000 PKR 2,498
Jehlum PKR 214,000 PKR 2,498
Multan PKR 214,000 PKR 2,498
Bahawalpur PKR 214,000 PKR 2,498
Gujrat PKR 214,000 PKR 2,498
Nawabshah PKR 214,000 PKR 2,498
Chakwal PKR 214,000 PKR 2,498
Hyderabad PKR 214,000 PKR 2,498
Nowshehra PKR 214,000 PKR 2,498
Sargodha PKR 214,000 PKR 2,498
Faisalabad PKR 214,000 PKR 2,498
Mirpur PKR 214,000 PKR 2,498

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Fakhar Zaman

Profile: Abdullah Shafique

Jannat Mirza

Kinza Hashmi

Fawad Khan

Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa

Imaan Zainab Mazari-Hazir

Mahira Khan

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: