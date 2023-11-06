Another Pakistani airline launches two weekly flights to China: Details inside

QUETTA - Serene Air, a privately-owned Pakistani airline has revealed plans to initiate two weekly flights between Karachi and Beijing.
As per the details, the flights will be operated via Islamabad starting from November 18 this year and the KHI-ISB-PKX route will conclude at Daxing International Airport, one of Beijing's two international airports, Gwadar Pro reported.
This new direct link is expected to offer more cost-effective travel options for both Pakistani and Chinese passengers, particularly benefiting business professionals and students. It is also expected that those associated with China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) projects in Pakistan would also take benefit from the service.
Serene Air has been servicing domestic routes since 2017, adhering to Pakistani regulations that require a year of domestic operations before venturing into international markets.
At present, Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) in collaboration with Air China operates connected flights linking Pakistan with 16 key Chinese cities via Beijing.
Serene Air has been slowly gaining a foothold in the aviation industry of Pakistan and is hailed by flyers. As per a report recently unveiled by the Civil Aviation Authority, the airline secured fourth position in terms of punctuality with a rate of 62.07%.
