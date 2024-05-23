Job openings announced for Pakistan's nursing staff: Check Eligibility

In response to the growing demand for healthcare workers in Malaysia, the Overseas Employment Corporation (OEC), a department under the Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development, is set to export approximately 100 female nursing staff to a prominent healthcare firm in the South Asian country.

The OEC has officially opened applications for interested job seekers to apply for positions in Malaysia, specifying the required qualifications and experience.

According to the announcement, 100 nurses are needed for the ICU, holding either a diploma in nursing, Bachelor of Science in nursing 16, or post RN from a recognized institution. Candidates must also be registered with the Nursing Council and possess a minimum of three years of relevant work experience in a hospital setting.

Preference will be given to candidates with specialized post-basic training in OT/ICU and pediatrics, with an age limit of 45 years. The basic monthly salary for successful candidates is set to range from RM3,000 to RM4,500.

The healthcare firm will provide additional allowances per month, including a general nursing allowance for pediatric nurses and specialized allowances for ICU and OT roles.

Further details regarding employment terms and conditions were shared, highlighting that confirmed employees' salaries will be reviewed annually based on individual performance and market position. Additionally, employees will receive a one-month bonus for every year of service upon completing the contract period, with the bonus payable at the end of the two-year contract.

Interested applicants are encouraged to apply through the OEC's website, with the closing date for applications set for June 5.

For technical support during the application process, individuals can reach out to the OEC-Helpdesk team via UAN: 0311-0011-632 or email: helpdesk@oec.gov.pk.

Applicants are required to submit/attach a deposited bank challan amounting to Rs1000 generated at the time of online application submission.