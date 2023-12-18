Ranjit Singh’s statue to be installed in Kartarpur

LAHORE – The statue of Sikh leader Maharaja Ranjit Singh will be installed in Gurdwara Darbar Sahib Kartarpur after it was vandalised thrice by extremist elements in Lahore.
The statue was first placed outside the Haveli of Rani Jindan which is now called the Sikh Gallery at the Lahore Fort in June 2019 on the eve of the 180th death anniversary of the Sikh leader.
The masterpiece, which was crafted under the supervision of Faqeerkhana Museum Director Faqeer Saifuddin, was gifted to the government by Sikh historian Bobi Singh. The statue, which is made of bronze, weighs 250-300 kilorgrammes.
It was vandalised twice in 2020 and it was smashed for third time in 2021 when it was placed again after repairing. Since then, the Walled City of Lahore Authority was undecided about re-installation of the statue.
Reports said the statue has been handed over to the authorities at Kartarpur and it has been placed near the “Darshan” point temporarily. A decision about its proper installation will be taken in coming weeks.
Kartarpur is visited by huge number of Sikh pilgrims from Indian and all over the world and tourists every year.
