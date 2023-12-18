Search

Immigration

Canada pledges $21 million to support Afghan refugees in Pakistan

Web Desk
06:57 PM | 18 Dec, 2023
Canada pledges $21 million to support Afghan refugees in Pakistan

TORONTO - The government of Canada has announced to support the Afghan refugees based in Central Asia and Pakistan through a UN agency.

Canada's Immigration Minister, Marc Miller announced that the government would provide $21 million to the International Organization for Migration (IOM) to support vulnerable Afghan populations in Central Asia and Pakistan who are fleeing Afghanistan.

The government aims that this funding will help these neighboring countries become better equipped to support the refugees and respond to their needs.

Speaking at the Global Refugee Forum in Geneva, the minister highlighted how Canada plans to resettle over 136,000 refugees in the next 3 years, adding that the country will continue to offer protection to the world’s most vulnerable communities.

Canada has already welcomed over 40,000 Afghans from across the world and has also welcomed Afghan refugees who had no legal status in Pakistan.

The move came after the caretaker regime in Pakistan announced to deport those refugees who were illegal. The government had set a deadline of November 1st for these refugees to either leave the country themselves or face deportation.

Reports in the media suggest that nearly four million foreigners live in Pakistan, and a vast majority of them are Afghan nationals who sought refuge over the last four decades following the Soviet invasion of Afghanistan in the 80s.

Despite international pressure, caretaker Minister for Information and Broadcasting Murtaza Solangi said on Monday that foreigners, whether Afghan nationals or otherwise, cannot stay in Pakistan indefinitely without a visa.

In a media interaction, Solangi said millions of Afghan citizens are legally present in Pakistan who have access to all facilities including healthcare, education and business.

We have asked only those foreigners to leave the country who do not have a valid visa, the minister noted. 

Web Desk

Facebook Comments

Immigration

06:41 PM | 18 Dec, 2023

American airline to pay $140m for affecting 2 million passengers

06:26 PM | 18 Dec, 2023

Chinese embassy announces fingerprint exemption for Pakistan: These ...

10:32 AM | 18 Dec, 2023

Hajj 2024: Govt seeks ministerial support as Sponsorship Scheme fails ...

05:02 PM | 16 Dec, 2023

Pakistan's three major airports to install e-gates for swift ...

12:52 PM | 15 Dec, 2023

Pakistan launches pro-investment visa to spur economic growth

12:36 PM | 15 Dec, 2023

IELTS introduces single component retake option for Pakistan: Details ...

Advertisement

Latest

07:52 PM | 18 Dec, 2023

Telenor Microfinance Bank, easypaisa operations unaffected by Telenor Pakistan sale

Horoscope

08:44 AM | 18 Dec, 2023

Daily Horoscope - 18th December 2023 

Forex

Pakistani rupee loses ground against US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal and Dirham - Check today forex rates

Pakistani rupee saw a marginal decline against US dollar, and other currencies in the open market.

Dollar Rate in Pakistan Today

On Monday, the dollar was being quoted at 283.3 for selling and 286.35 for buying purposes.

Euro moved up to 310 for buying and 313 for selling. British Pound rate climbs to at 361 for buying, and 365 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED moved down to 77.7 whereas the Saudi Riyal also witnessed fall and new price stands at 75.77.

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 18 December 2023

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 283.3 286.35
Euro EUR 310 313
UK Pound Sterling GBP 361 365
U.A.E Dirham AED 77.7 78.4
Saudi Riyal SAR 75.7 76.4
Australian Dollar AUD 187.2 189
Bahrain Dinar BHD 754.94 762.94
Canadian Dollar CAD 209 211
China Yuan CNY 39.6 40
Danish Krone DKK 41.86 42.26
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.35 36.7
Indian Rupee INR 3.41 3.52
Japanese Yen JPY 1.39 1.45
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 923.49 932.49
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 60.32 60.92
New Zealand Dollar NZD 176.54 178.54
Norwegians Krone NOK 25.98 26.28
Omani Riyal OMR 737.37 745.37
Qatari Riyal QAR 77.98 78.68
Singapore Dollar SGD 211 213
Swedish Korona SEK 27.17 27.47
Swiss Franc CHF 328.62 331.12
Thai Bhat THB 8.16 8.31

Gold & Silver Rate

Gold Rates in Pakistan - Check today gold price - 18 Dec 2023

Gold prices continued to move upward on Monday as price of yellow metal gained momentum on the first day of the week.

Gold Rates in Pakistan Today - 18 December 2023

The price of each tola 24 karat gold stands at Rs218,900, and 10 grams of 24 karat gold is being sold at Rs187,670.

The cost of single tola of 22 karat gold is Rs200,657.

Globally, the price of the yellow metal moves upward and the current rate stands at $2022 per ounce.

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 218,900 PKR 2,540
Karachi PKR 218,900 PKR 2,540
Islamabad PKR 218,900 PKR 2,540
Peshawar PKR 218,900 PKR 2,540
Quetta PKR 218,900 PKR 2,540
Sialkot PKR 218,900 PKR 2,540
Attock PKR 218,900 PKR 2,540
Gujranwala PKR 218,900 PKR 2,540
Jehlum PKR 218,900 PKR 2,540
Multan PKR 218,900 PKR 2,540
Bahawalpur PKR 218,900 PKR 2,540
Gujrat PKR 218,900 PKR 2,540
Nawabshah PKR 218,900 PKR 2,540
Chakwal PKR 218,900 PKR 2,540
Hyderabad PKR 218,900 PKR 2,540
Nowshehra PKR 218,900 PKR 2,540
Sargodha PKR 218,900 PKR 2,540
Faisalabad PKR 218,900 PKR 2,540
Mirpur PKR 218,900 PKR 2,540

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Mohammad Hafeez

Who is Aroosa Khan?

Profile: Wahab Riaz

Profile: Shan Masood

Profile: Virat Kohli

Who is Aliza Sehar?

Who is Usman Dar?

Fakhar Zaman

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: