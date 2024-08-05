This airport has tightened boarding rules for passengers: Details inside

MUSCAT - Muscat International Airport in Oman is implementing new boarding procedures effective this month to enhance passenger flow and flight punctuality.
The revised rules will see adjustments in the Boarding Pass System (PBS) area, which is situated after the check-in counters and before passport control.
Under the new guidelines which became effective from August 4, 2024, passengers must clear Boarding Pass System (PBS) area checkpoint at least 40 minutes before their flight’s scheduled departure. This marks a visible change from the previous system, which allowed more flexibility.
As per past practice, departure gates will still close 20 minutes prior to departure. The airport management stated that these changes aim to streamline processing and improve the efficiency of passport control and security checks, Khaleej Times reported.
It is to be mentioned that travellers are encouraged to comply with these updated procedures to avoid any delays. Oman Air has also informed the flyers that its check-in process will remain the same, closing 60 minutes before the scheduled departure.
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on August 5, 2024 in open market.
On Monday, US dollar was being quoted at 279.2 for buying and 280.40 for selling. Euro's buying rate moved up to 301.6 and selling rate is 303.65.
British Pound rate moved down to 356.8 for buying, and 356.35 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 75.8 and Saudi Riyal moved to 73.95.
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 08:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.3
|280.55
|Euro
|EUR
|301.6
|303.65
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|356.80
|356.35
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.80
|76.40
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.95
|74.60
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|184.80
|186.00
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|741.05
|749.05
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204.00
|206.00
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.40
|38.80
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.15
|40.55
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.65
|36.00
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.43
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|908.00
|917.00
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.85
|59.65
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.15
|171.15
|Norwegian Krone
|NOK
|26.04
|26.34
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|722.87
|730.89
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.39
|77.09
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|202.40
|204.40
|Swedish Krona
|SEK
|26.60
|26.90
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|309.05
|311.55
|Thai Baht
|THB
|7.50
|7.65
