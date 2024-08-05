Search

This airport has tightened boarding rules for passengers: Details inside

04:50 PM | 5 Aug, 2024
This airport has tightened boarding rules for passengers: Details inside

MUSCAT - Muscat International Airport in Oman is implementing new boarding procedures effective this month to enhance passenger flow and flight punctuality.

The revised rules will see adjustments in the Boarding Pass System (PBS) area, which is situated after the check-in counters and before passport control.

Under the new guidelines which became effective from August 4, 2024, passengers must clear Boarding Pass System (PBS) area checkpoint at least 40 minutes before their flight’s scheduled departure. This marks a visible change from the previous system, which allowed more flexibility.

As per past practice, departure gates will still close 20 minutes prior to departure. The airport management stated that these changes aim to streamline processing and improve the efficiency of passport control and security checks, Khaleej Times reported.

It is to be mentioned that travellers are encouraged to comply with these updated procedures to avoid any delays. Oman Air has also informed the flyers that its check-in process will remain the same, closing 60 minutes before the scheduled departure.

