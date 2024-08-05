Search

Pakistan

Pakistan launches 'Awaz' mobile app to report human rights violations

05:22 PM | 5 Aug, 2024
Pakistan launches ‘Awaz’ mobile app to report human rights violations

ISLAMABAD – The Ministry of Human Rights has launched a mobile application, Awaz, a platform that enables people to report rights violations in a quick way. 

Federal Minister for Law, Justice and Human Rights, Senator Azam Nazeer Tarar, inaugurated the Awaz App. 

This innovative app allows users to report human rights violations, including missing or abducted children, ensuring a quick and coordinated response from authorities and community organizations. 

Speaking on the occasion, Tarar remarked: “We are proud to introduce the Awaz app, which marks a significant milestone in our ongoing commitment to human rights. 

It underscores our dedication to leveraging technology to ensure swift and effective action on every report and to uphold justice with unwavering resolve.” 

The Awaz App is currently available for download for Android phones, with iOS coming soon.

