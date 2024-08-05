Pakistan launches ‘Awaz’ mobile app to report human rights violations

ISLAMABAD – The Ministry of Human Rights has launched a mobile application, Awaz, a platform that enables people to report rights violations in a quick way.
Federal Minister for Law, Justice and Human Rights, Senator Azam Nazeer Tarar, inaugurated the Awaz App.
This innovative app allows users to report human rights violations, including missing or abducted children, ensuring a quick and coordinated response from authorities and community organizations.
Speaking on the occasion, Tarar remarked: “We are proud to introduce the Awaz app, which marks a significant milestone in our ongoing commitment to human rights.
It underscores our dedication to leveraging technology to ensure swift and effective action on every report and to uphold justice with unwavering resolve.”
The Awaz App is currently available for download for Android phones, with iOS coming soon.
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on August 5, 2024 in open market.
On Monday, US dollar was being quoted at 279.2 for buying and 280.40 for selling. Euro's buying rate moved up to 301.6 and selling rate is 303.65.
British Pound rate moved down to 356.8 for buying, and 356.35 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 75.8 and Saudi Riyal moved to 73.95.
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 08:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.3
|280.55
|Euro
|EUR
|301.6
|303.65
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|356.80
|356.35
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.80
|76.40
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.95
|74.60
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|184.80
|186.00
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|741.05
|749.05
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204.00
|206.00
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.40
|38.80
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.15
|40.55
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.65
|36.00
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.43
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|908.00
|917.00
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.85
|59.65
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.15
|171.15
|Norwegian Krone
|NOK
|26.04
|26.34
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|722.87
|730.89
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.39
|77.09
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|202.40
|204.40
|Swedish Krona
|SEK
|26.60
|26.90
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|309.05
|311.55
|Thai Baht
|THB
|7.50
|7.65
