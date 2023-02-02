Pakistan seeks ‘sincere cooperation’ from Afghan Taliban to tackle terrorism

ISLAMABAD – Foreign Office Spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said on Thursday Pakistan expected sincere cooperation from the Afghan Taliban-led interim government to address the challenge of terrorism.

In a weekly press briefing, she hoped that Afghanistan will live up its commitments made with the international community and Pakistan in this regard.

The statement comes days after a deadly attack in a mosque in the Peshawar Police Lines killed over 100 people, most of them are police officials.

Baloch said terrorism was a common threat to both Pakistan and Afghanistan and there was a need to stand united against the menace.

The spokesperson expressed Pakistan's resolve to root out the evil of terrorism and safeguard the security of every citizen.

“We do not believe in accusations or finger pointing. However, we would reiterate our expectations that no country should allow its territory to be used for perpetrating terrorism against Pakistan. It is time that the commitments made to the world are fulfilled with sincerity and in good faith actions,” Radio Pakistan quoted the FO spokesperson as saying.