Foreign exchange reserves held by SBP plunge to alarming low

KARACHI – The foreign exchange reserves held by the Pakistan’s central bank have further fallen by $592 million, touching the alarming level of $3,086.2 billion as the cash-strapped country has bent over backward to revive the IMF loan programme.
The reserves held by the commercial banks stood at $5,655.5 million as of Jan 27, 2023, making the total foreign exchange reserves as $8,741.7 billion, leaving the country with less than one month of import cover.
The reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan have been persistently shrinking since the beginning of the current fiscal year, leading to restrictions on the import sector.
A mission of the global lender is visiting Pakistan for last four days for the ninth review of the loan programme stalled since September 2022 as the IMF wanted the South Asian country to meet the preconditions to secure funds.
The country of over 220 million is battling the worst economic crisis in recent times and is in dire need of foreign aid to cut its current account deficit besides having enough reserves to pay the debt.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on February 02, 2023 (Thursday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|271.1
|271.6
|Euro
|EUR
|298.27
|298.87
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|335.5
|336.2
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|73.03
|73.33
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|71.49
|71.80
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|188.9
|191.3
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|712.73
|720.73
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|200.95
|203.15
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.67
|40.07
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|39.11
|39.51
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|34.19
|34.54
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.28
|3.39
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.5
|2.54
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|877.76
|886.76
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|62.83
|63.43
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|173.25
|175.25
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.76
|27.09
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|696.08
|704.08
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|73.62
|74.32
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|204
|206
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.61
|25.91
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|291.69
|294.19
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.15
|8.3
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs207,100 on Thursday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs175,670.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs164,500 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 179,100.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 207,100
|PKR 2,420
|Karachi
|PKR 207,100
|PKR 2,420
|Islamabad
|PKR 207,100
|PKR 2,420
|Peshawar
|PKR 207,100
|PKR 2,420
|Quetta
|PKR 207,100
|PKR 2,420
|Sialkot
|PKR 207,100
|PKR 2,420
|Attock
|PKR 207,100
|PKR 2,420
|Gujranwala
|PKR 207,100
|PKR 2,420
|Jehlum
|PKR 207,100
|PKR 2,420
|Multan
|PKR 207,100
|PKR 2,420
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 207,100
|PKR 2,420
|Gujrat
|PKR 207,100
|PKR 2,420
|Nawabshah
|PKR 207,100
|PKR 2,420
|Chakwal
|PKR 207,100
|PKR 2,420
|Hyderabad
|PKR 207,100
|PKR 2,420
|Nowshehra
|PKR 207,100
|PKR 2,420
|Sargodha
|PKR 207,100
|PKR 2,420
|Faisalabad
|PKR 207,100
|PKR 2,420
|Mirpur
|PKR 207,100
|PKR 2,420
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.