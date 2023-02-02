Search

Foreign exchange reserves held by SBP plunge to alarming low

Web Desk 09:20 PM | 2 Feb, 2023
Source: Representational Image

KARACHI – The foreign exchange reserves held by the Pakistan’s central bank have further fallen by $592 million, touching the alarming level of $3,086.2 billion as the cash-strapped country has bent over backward to revive the IMF loan programme.

The reserves held by the commercial banks stood at $5,655.5 million as of Jan 27, 2023, making the total foreign exchange reserves as $8,741.7 billion, leaving the country with less than one month of import cover.

The reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan have been persistently shrinking since the beginning of the current fiscal year, leading to restrictions on the import sector.

A mission of the global lender is visiting Pakistan for last four days for the ninth review of the loan programme stalled since September 2022 as the IMF wanted the South Asian country to meet the preconditions to secure funds.

The country of over 220 million is battling the worst economic crisis in recent times and is in dire need of foreign aid to cut its current account deficit besides having enough reserves to pay the debt.

Pakistani rupee drops to record low against US dollar amid IMF talks

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on February 02, 2023 (Thursday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 271.1 271.6
Euro EUR 298.27 298.87
UK Pound Sterling GBP 335.5 336.2
U.A.E Dirham AED 73.03 73.33
Saudi Riyal SAR 71.49 71.80
Australian Dollar AUD 188.9 191.3
Bahrain Dinar BHD 712.73 720.73
Canadian Dollar CAD 200.95 203.15
China Yuan CNY 39.67 40.07
Danish Krone DKK 39.11 39.51
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 34.19 34.54
Indian Rupee INR 3.28 3.39
Japanese Yen JPY 2.5 2.54
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 877.76 886.76
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 62.83 63.43
New Zealand Dollar NZD 173.25 175.25
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.76 27.09
Omani Riyal OMR 696.08 704.08
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 73.62 74.32
Singapore Dollar SGD 204 206
Swedish Korona SEK 25.61 25.91
Swiss Franc CHF 291.69 294.19
Thai Bhat THB 8.15 8.3

Gold & Silver Rate

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs207,100 on Thursday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs175,670.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs164,500 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 179,100.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 207,100 PKR 2,420
Karachi PKR 207,100 PKR 2,420
Islamabad PKR 207,100 PKR 2,420
Peshawar PKR 207,100 PKR 2,420
Quetta PKR 207,100 PKR 2,420
Sialkot PKR 207,100 PKR 2,420
Attock PKR 207,100 PKR 2,420
Gujranwala PKR 207,100 PKR 2,420
Jehlum PKR 207,100 PKR 2,420
Multan PKR 207,100 PKR 2,420
Bahawalpur PKR 207,100 PKR 2,420
Gujrat PKR 207,100 PKR 2,420
Nawabshah PKR 207,100 PKR 2,420
Chakwal PKR 207,100 PKR 2,420
Hyderabad PKR 207,100 PKR 2,420
Nowshehra PKR 207,100 PKR 2,420
Sargodha PKR 207,100 PKR 2,420
Faisalabad PKR 207,100 PKR 2,420
Mirpur PKR 207,100 PKR 2,420

