Pakistan's top civil-military leadership meets in Peshawar tomorrow after deadly mosque attack

PESHAWAR – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has called a meeting of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Apex Committee on security, which will be held at the Governor House tomorrow.
The meeting will be attended by all the services chiefs, including Chief of Army Staff General Asim Munir, ISI chief Lt-Gen Nadeem Anjurm and other officials.
The meeting comes as a suicide blast in a mosque in the Peshawar Police Lines killed over 100 people and injured 216 others, making it one of the deadliest attacks ever carried out against Pakistan’s security forces. The South Asian country is facing a new wave of terrorism since the banned outfit TTP withdrew from the ceasefire agreement in November last.
During the meeting, the civil military leadership will review the initial investigation report while it is expected to take crucial decisions to curb terrorism in the country.
On Jan 31, the top military leadership resolved that perpetrators of the suicide blast in Peshawar, which has claimed at least 100 lives, will be brought to exemplary justice.
The resolve was expressed in the 255th Corps Commanders’ Conference held at GHQ and it was presided over by Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir. The forum paid rich tributes to the Martyrs of Peshawar police line blast.
COAS said that such immoral and cowardly acts cannot shake resolve of the nation rather reinvigorate our determination to succeed in ongoing war against terror with zero tolerance for any terrorist entity, he emphasised.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on February 02, 2023 (Thursday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|271.1
|271.6
|Euro
|EUR
|298.27
|298.87
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|335.5
|336.2
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|73.03
|73.33
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|71.49
|71.80
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|188.9
|191.3
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|712.73
|720.73
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|200.95
|203.15
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.67
|40.07
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|39.11
|39.51
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|34.19
|34.54
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.28
|3.39
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.5
|2.54
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|877.76
|886.76
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|62.83
|63.43
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|173.25
|175.25
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.76
|27.09
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|696.08
|704.08
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|73.62
|74.32
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|204
|206
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.61
|25.91
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|291.69
|294.19
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.15
|8.3
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs207,100 on Thursday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs175,670.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs164,500 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 179,100.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 207,100
|PKR 2,420
|Karachi
|PKR 207,100
|PKR 2,420
|Islamabad
|PKR 207,100
|PKR 2,420
|Peshawar
|PKR 207,100
|PKR 2,420
|Quetta
|PKR 207,100
|PKR 2,420
|Sialkot
|PKR 207,100
|PKR 2,420
|Attock
|PKR 207,100
|PKR 2,420
|Gujranwala
|PKR 207,100
|PKR 2,420
|Jehlum
|PKR 207,100
|PKR 2,420
|Multan
|PKR 207,100
|PKR 2,420
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 207,100
|PKR 2,420
|Gujrat
|PKR 207,100
|PKR 2,420
|Nawabshah
|PKR 207,100
|PKR 2,420
|Chakwal
|PKR 207,100
|PKR 2,420
|Hyderabad
|PKR 207,100
|PKR 2,420
|Nowshehra
|PKR 207,100
|PKR 2,420
|Sargodha
|PKR 207,100
|PKR 2,420
|Faisalabad
|PKR 207,100
|PKR 2,420
|Mirpur
|PKR 207,100
|PKR 2,420
