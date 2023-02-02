Pakistan's top civil-military leadership meets in Peshawar tomorrow after deadly mosque attack

PESHAWAR – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has called a meeting of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Apex Committee on security, which will be held at the Governor House tomorrow.

The meeting will be attended by all the services chiefs, including Chief of Army Staff General Asim Munir, ISI chief Lt-Gen Nadeem Anjurm and other officials.

The meeting comes as a suicide blast in a mosque in the Peshawar Police Lines killed over 100 people and injured 216 others, making it one of the deadliest attacks ever carried out against Pakistan’s security forces. The South Asian country is facing a new wave of terrorism since the banned outfit TTP withdrew from the ceasefire agreement in November last.

During the meeting, the civil military leadership will review the initial investigation report while it is expected to take crucial decisions to curb terrorism in the country.

On Jan 31, the top military leadership resolved that perpetrators of the suicide blast in Peshawar, which has claimed at least 100 lives, will be brought to exemplary justice.

The resolve was expressed in the 255th Corps Commanders’ Conference held at GHQ and it was presided over by Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir. The forum paid rich tributes to the Martyrs of Peshawar police line blast.

COAS said that such immoral and cowardly acts cannot shake resolve of the nation rather reinvigorate our determination to succeed in ongoing war against terror with zero tolerance for any terrorist entity, he emphasised.