PM Shehbaz invites Imran Khan to All Parties Conference to discuss ongoing challenges

Web Desk 10:36 PM | 2 Feb, 2023
Source: File Photo

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif has sent an invitation to PTI Chairman Imran Khan to the all parties conference (APC) called to discuss challenges being faced by the country.

An official statement said the premier had decided to invite the political leaders of the country to sit together to find a way out amid prevailing security and political situation in the country. The APC would be held on Feb 7 in Islamabad.

PML-N leader Ayaz Sadiq has contacted PTI’s Asad Qaiser and Parvez Khattak to send the invitation to the former prime minister.

The APC has been summoned days after a suicide blast in a mosque in the Peshawar Police Lines killed more than 100 people in one of the deadliest attack on the Pakistani security forces. 

Pakistan's top civil-military leadership meets in Peshawar tomorrow after deadly mosque attack

