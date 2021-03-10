'No one sleeps hungry’: PM Imran to launch mobile food van programme today

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan will launch the ‘no one sleeps hungry’ programme today to ensure that no one sleeps hungry in Pakistan, Senator Faisal Javed said Tuesday.

In a tweet, the PTI leader said the premier had unveiled his plan about it early this year, and now it is being formally launched. Labourers and deserving persons will also be provided with food through mobile vans under this programme.

اس پروگرام میں موبائل وین سے بھی مصروف شاہراوں اور چوراہوں پر کام کرنے والے دیہاڑی دار مزدورں اور غریب افراد کو موقع پر تازہ اور گرم کھانے کی سہولت فراہم ہوگا -



وقت کے ساتھ ساتھ اس پروگرام کا دائرہ کار پورے پاکستان تک پھیلایا جائے گا - #کوئی_بھوکا_نہیں_سوئے_گا — Faisal Javed Khan (@FaisalJavedKhan) March 9, 2021

The programme will be another step towards building Pakistan on the pattern of the welfare state of Madina. Adding that it will be expanded across Pakistan with the passage of time.

Earlier, Prime Minister while speaking with the media said taking care of the needs of the poor and deserving people is the priority of our government and it is making all possible efforts to help them in consultation and cooperation with stakeholders at the individual and institutional level.