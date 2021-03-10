'No one sleeps hungry’: PM Imran to launch mobile food van programme today
Web Desk
12:20 PM | 10 Mar, 2021
'No one sleeps hungry’: PM Imran to launch mobile food van programme today
Share

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan will launch the ‘no one sleeps hungry’ programme today to ensure that no one sleeps hungry in Pakistan, Senator Faisal Javed said Tuesday.

In a tweet, the PTI leader said the premier had unveiled his plan about it early this year, and now it is being formally launched. Labourers and deserving persons will also be provided with food through mobile vans under this programme.

The programme will be another step towards building Pakistan on the pattern of the welfare state of Madina. Adding that it will be expanded across Pakistan with the passage of time.

Earlier, Prime Minister while speaking with the media said taking care of the needs of the poor and deserving people is the priority of our government and it is making all possible efforts to help them in consultation and cooperation with stakeholders at the individual and institutional level.

Pakistan's First Lady Bushra Bibi visits Panahgah ... 08:55 PM | 1 Mar, 2021

LAHORE – Bushra Bibi, the wife of Prime Minister Imran Khan, paid a visit to a Panahgah (shelter house) near Data ...

