Pakistan's First Lady Bushra Bibi visits Panahgah near Data Darbar
Web Desk
08:55 PM | 1 Mar, 2021
Pakistan's First Lady Bushra Bibi visits Panahgah near Data Darbar
Share

LAHORE – Bushra Bibi, the wife of Prime Minister Imran Khan, paid a visit to a Panahgah (shelter house) near Data Darbar in Punjab capital city on Monday evening.

The first lady also tasted the food there to check the quality, while asking the residents about the living conditions at the shelter home.

Accompanied by her friend Farah Khan, she also inquired about the problems being faced by poor people who seek shelter at Panahgahs across the city.

First Lady Bushra Bibi's close friend withdraws ... 03:27 PM | 18 Feb, 2021

ISLAMABAD – Farhat Shahzadi, a close friend of Bushra Bibi, has withdrawn his nomination papers for the ...

More From This Category
Pakistan's top commander visits logistics ...
08:32 PM | 1 Mar, 2021
Pakistan Army kicks off International Team Spirit ...
06:54 PM | 1 Mar, 2021
55-year-old DSP marries lady constable, 19, after ...
06:10 PM | 1 Mar, 2021
Pakistani lawmakers call on PM Imran (VIDEO)
07:40 PM | 1 Mar, 2021
‘Thank you, Mr Prime Minister’ – China ...
05:09 PM | 1 Mar, 2021
Punjab schools to start academic year from August ...
07:24 PM | 1 Mar, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Kareena Kapoor Khan drops a stunning selfie after second child's birth
08:11 PM | 1 Mar, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr