Pakistan's First Lady Bushra Bibi visits Panahgah near Data Darbar
08:55 PM | 1 Mar, 2021
LAHORE – Bushra Bibi, the wife of Prime Minister Imran Khan, paid a visit to a Panahgah (shelter house) near Data Darbar in Punjab capital city on Monday evening.
The first lady also tasted the food there to check the quality, while asking the residents about the living conditions at the shelter home.
Accompanied by her friend Farah Khan, she also inquired about the problems being faced by poor people who seek shelter at Panahgahs across the city.
