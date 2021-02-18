First Lady Bushra Bibi's close friend withdraws nomination papers for Senate polls
Web Desk
03:27 PM | 18 Feb, 2021
First Lady Bushra Bibi's close friend withdraws nomination papers for Senate polls
Share

ISLAMABAD – Farhat Shahzadi, a close friend of Bushra Bibi, has withdrawn his nomination papers for the women’s seat in Senate elections.

The Election Commissioner in Lahore had summoned Farhat Shahzadi for the scrutiny process but she has pulled out from the race for the upper house of Pakistan's Parliament.

According to Special Assistant to Prime Minister Imran Khan Dr Shahbaz Gill, the party has already issued tickets to Dr Zarqa for the only seat for women from Punjab in the Senate.

Farah Bibi is a part of PTI and has been active in the party for the last few years. She has submitted papers for the Senate which is her right. He is the party's leading candidate.

Gill added that Shahzadi is an entrepreneur and runs her own business. We should give women a chance to come forward and avoid unnecessary criticism. Every office bearer and member of the party has the right to submit papers, he added. 

As the nomination papers of Neelam Irshad Malik were rejected, Dr. Zarqa is the remaining candidate to contest this seat.

First Lady Bushra Bibi's friend submits ... 03:01 PM | 16 Feb, 2021

LAHORE – A close friend of Pakistan's First Lady Bushra Bibi, the wife of Prime Minister Imran Khan, has filed ...

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has announced the schedule for the holding of elections for the upper house of the parliament on March 3.

ECP announces senate polls schedule amid ... 12:05 PM | 11 Feb, 2021

ISLAMABAD – The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has released the schedule of Senate elections ...

More From This Category
#K2Winter2021 – Pakistan's Ali Sadpara, ...
03:52 PM | 18 Feb, 2021
Woman held in Karachi TikTokers’ murder case, ...
02:45 PM | 18 Feb, 2021
Roshan Digital initiative – PM Imran lauds ...
02:10 PM | 18 Feb, 2021
FBR DC bears the brunt of raid on PTI candidate's ...
01:42 PM | 18 Feb, 2021
Akbar Ayub – Matric-pass minister to preside ...
01:04 PM | 18 Feb, 2021
Pakistan's top court returns 12-kanal land ...
12:45 PM | 18 Feb, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Shahid Kapoor and Randeep Hooda join #PawriHoRaiHai trend (VIDEOS)
02:40 PM | 18 Feb, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr