First Lady Bushra Bibi's close friend withdraws nomination papers for Senate polls

ISLAMABAD – Farhat Shahzadi, a close friend of Bushra Bibi, has withdrawn his nomination papers for the women’s seat in Senate elections.

The Election Commissioner in Lahore had summoned Farhat Shahzadi for the scrutiny process but she has pulled out from the race for the upper house of Pakistan's Parliament.

According to Special Assistant to Prime Minister Imran Khan Dr Shahbaz Gill, the party has already issued tickets to Dr Zarqa for the only seat for women from Punjab in the Senate.

Farah Bibi is a part of PTI and has been active in the party for the last few years. She has submitted papers for the Senate which is her right. He is the party's leading candidate.

Gill added that Shahzadi is an entrepreneur and runs her own business. We should give women a chance to come forward and avoid unnecessary criticism. Every office bearer and member of the party has the right to submit papers, he added.

As the nomination papers of Neelam Irshad Malik were rejected, Dr. Zarqa is the remaining candidate to contest this seat.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has announced the schedule for the holding of elections for the upper house of the parliament on March 3.