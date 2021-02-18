K2Winter2021 – Pakistan's Ali Sadpara, Iceland's John Snorri and Chile's Juan Pablo declared dead

ISLAMABAD – Climbers Ali Sadpara of Pakistan, John Snorri of Iceland and Juan Pablo Mohr of Chile have been officially declared dead by the Pakistani government.

“Pakistan has lost a great mountaineer, my father and two other climbers are no more with us,” Sajid Ali Sadpara said while speaking to media in Skardu.

Sadpara said his father summited eight mountains of over altitude of 8,000 meters. He also thanked the nation, the government of Pakistan, the Pakistan Army and the Pakistan Air Force for their support and for taking every possible step to recover his missing father.

On February 5, Pakistan’s Muhammad Ali Sadpara and two foreign climbers, John Snorri from Iceland and JP Mohr from Chile went missing while attempting to summit K2.

Soon after, the land and aerial search to find the missing climbers was kicked off by the Pakistan Army rescue teams but failed to trace any clue of the team.