Abrarul Haq to make Ali Sadpara’s dream come true

ISLAMABAD – Singer and ruling party leader Abrar ul Haq is determined to build a school in the village of Ali Sadpara.

Taking it to Twitter the 52-year-old philanthropist wrote, “I have just heard that Muhammad Ali Sadpara wanted to build a school in his village after his mission, therefore, we have decided to fulfill his dream."

"InshAllah, a school will be built in the village of our hero in his memory," he added.

Earlier, Ali Sadpara went missing along with the team to climb the K2 in winter. Three of the climbers lost contact with the base camp. A search mission for the missing mountaineers is still underway.