Abrarul Haq to make Ali Sadpara’s dream come true
Web Desk
11:30 AM | 16 Feb, 2021
Abrarul Haq to make Ali Sadpara’s dream come true
Share

ISLAMABAD – Singer and ruling party leader Abrar ul Haq is determined to build a school in the village of Ali Sadpara.

Taking it to Twitter the 52-year-old philanthropist wrote, “I have just heard that Muhammad Ali Sadpara wanted to build a school in his village after his mission, therefore, we have decided to fulfill his dream."

"InshAllah, a school will be built in the village of our hero in his memory," he added.

Earlier, Ali Sadpara went missing along with the team to climb the K2 in winter. Three of the climbers lost contact with the base camp. A search mission for the missing mountaineers is still underway.

#K2Expedition2021 – Pakistan Army to conduct ... 06:35 PM | 15 Feb, 2021

SKARDU – The Pakistan Army has decided to launch a photographic survey from F-16 jets as it continues to search ...

More From This Category
Pakistan student breaks world record for ...
12:46 PM | 16 Feb, 2021
US security company exposes Indian hackers for ...
01:00 PM | 16 Feb, 2021
Pakistan's climber Asad Memon first Asian to ...
12:28 PM | 16 Feb, 2021
Voting for by-election underway in Balochistan, ...
10:54 AM | 16 Feb, 2021
Woman held for supplying drugs via school bags of ...
09:20 AM | 16 Feb, 2021
Jidar Ul Hadeed: Pakistan Army Chief witnesses ...
08:40 AM | 16 Feb, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Abrarul Haq to make Ali Sadpara’s dream come true
11:30 AM | 16 Feb, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr