Abrarul Haq to make Ali Sadpara’s dream come true
Share
ISLAMABAD – Singer and ruling party leader Abrar ul Haq is determined to build a school in the village of Ali Sadpara.
Taking it to Twitter the 52-year-old philanthropist wrote, “I have just heard that Muhammad Ali Sadpara wanted to build a school in his village after his mission, therefore, we have decided to fulfill his dream."
"InshAllah, a school will be built in the village of our hero in his memory," he added.
I have just heard the news that Muhammad Ali Sadpara wanted to build a school in his village after his mission therefore we have decided to fulfil his dream and Inshahallah a school will be built in the village of our hero in his memory.#muhammadalisadpara pic.twitter.com/0A2X6eJOZg— Abrar Ul Haq (@AbrarUlHaqPK) February 15, 2021
Earlier, Ali Sadpara went missing along with the team to climb the K2 in winter. Three of the climbers lost contact with the base camp. A search mission for the missing mountaineers is still underway.
#K2Expedition2021 – Pakistan Army to conduct ... 06:35 PM | 15 Feb, 2021
SKARDU – The Pakistan Army has decided to launch a photographic survey from F-16 jets as it continues to search ...
- US security company exposes Indian hackers for spying on Pakistanis01:00 PM | 16 Feb, 2021
- Pakistan student breaks world record for organising Periodic Table in ...12:46 PM | 16 Feb, 2021
- Pakistan's climber Asad Memon first Asian to summit Mount Kilimanjaro ...12:28 PM | 16 Feb, 2021
-
- Voting for by-election underway in Balochistan, Sindh constituencies10:54 AM | 16 Feb, 2021
- Dia Mirza marries businessman beau Vaibhav Rekhi today06:16 PM | 15 Feb, 2021
- Pakistan's Maryam Noor shares uncanny resemblance with Turkish star ...06:10 PM | 15 Feb, 2021
- Minal Khan and Ahsan Mohsin Ikram announce engagement on Valentine's ...03:20 PM | 15 Feb, 2021
- Pakistan up three places to 105th spot in EIU's 2020 Democracy Index11:13 AM | 7 Feb, 2021
- 5 famous personalities who were banned from social media06:51 PM | 3 Feb, 2021
- Hollywood's top female celebs who lift weights to stay fit02:36 PM | 22 Jan, 2021
- Here's how world leaders responded to Biden's inauguration as POTUS07:24 PM | 21 Jan, 2021