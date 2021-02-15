K2Expedition2021 – Pakistan Army to conduct photographic survey from F16 jets as search for #AliSadpara and missing mountaineers continues

SKARDU – The Pakistan Army has decided to launch a photographic survey from F-16 jets as it continues to search for missing mountaineers.

Earlier on Sunday, it was revealed that the recovered sleeping bag and tents do not belong to any of the climbers.

Vanessa O’Brien, the British-American climber said Pakistan’s Goodwill Ambassador had been coordinating through a virtual base camp. A press conference will be held today, she added.

A press release issue cited, "three of the missing mountaineers have 13 children, Ali Sadpara (4), John Snorri (6), and Juan Pablo Mohr (3), and I know they all felt loved by their families. Please give these families time, space, and compassion."

“It has been nine long days. If climbing the world's second tallest mountain in winter is hard, finding those missing is even more of a challenge. We have scrutinised satellite images, used SAR technology, scanned hundreds of pictures, plotted more points, re-read summit plans, and checked testimonials and timings. We engaged specialists who offered their expertise, and with devoted support from Pakistani, Icelandic, and Chilean authorities, an unprecedented search in the history of mountaineering has been ongoing,” the press release further added.

Ali Sadpara went missing along with Iceland's John Snorri and Chile's Juan Pablo Mohr while returning from their successful climb of K2, a feat that they accomplished without an oxygen supply. K2 is the world's second-highest peak at 8,611m (28,251 ft) and also reputedly the deadliest.

Mohammad Ali Sadpara remained the only Pakistani to have climbed 8 of the world's 14 highest mountains. He also holds the record for the first-ever winter ascent of the world's ninth highest peak, Nanga Parbat.

He will be remembered as a versatile climber, and a national hero in Pakistan.

Soon after news circulated of the team gone missing, the son of Ali Sadpara helped military-led rescue teams scour the mountain for signs of his father and the other two men. Yet, Sajid doesn't hold out much hope any longer.

Earlier, renowned climber Nazir Sabir claimed that Ali Sadpara started the ascent at his own expense as he had not been sponsored by anyone. Sadpara’s role in the K2 expedition was that of a porter - Nazir apologises after the statements.

He said Sadpara and he were close friends and had summitted Nanga Parbat together several times. He added that Sadpara had not received any sponsorship from the government or from anyone else.