10:00 AM | 19 Mar, 2022
Pakistan makes foolproof security arrangements for OIC session, says FO spox
ISLAMABAD – Pakistan has assured that flawless administrative and security arrangements have been made for the 48th Session of OIC Council of Foreign Ministers to be held in the capital city next week. 

The 48th session of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Council of Foreign Ministers is set to be held on March 22-23 to discuss topics on Islamophobia, Afghanistan, Kashmir, and Palestine.

The OIC is the second largest organization after the United Nations with a membership of 57 states spread over four continents. The Organization is the collective voice of the Muslim world. It endeavors to safeguard and protect the interests of the Muslim world in the spirit of promoting international peace and harmony among various people of the world, according to its website.

Pakistan is expecting 56 OIC member states to participate in the summit. However, Saad said that 48 countries have confirmed their participation in the key meeting.

Foreign Office Spokesperson Asim Iftikhar in his weekly media briefing said that the OIC session is being held under the theme of "Partnering for Unity, Justice, and Development".

The theme tells Pakistan’s commitment to foster unity within the Ummah, advance the cause of justice for all Muslims, and promote prosperity and sustainable development for OIC Member States, Radio Pakistan reported. 

The spokesperson said Prime Minister Imran Khan will make keynote address at the Inaugural Session.

He highlighted that Pakistan wanted to develop partnerships and bridges of cooperation across the Islamic world in order to promote collective interests and address the challenges being faced by Muslims. 

