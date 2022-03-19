Pakistan cuts electricity prices for next four months

10:33 AM | 19 Mar, 2022
ISLAMABAD – The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) has approved an incentive packages to reduce electricity prices by Rs5 per unit from March 2022 to June 2022. 

The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) has sought approval for the package in line with the Prime Minister Imran Khan’s announcement to cut power tariff till next budget. 

According to a NEPRA notification, ECC has approved "XWDISCOs and K-Electric commercial consumers having sanctioned load less than 5 kW and domestic non-TOU consumers having monthly consumption up to 700 units (except lifeline consumers)" eligible to avail the relief package. 

It has approved a “reduction of Rs5 per unit in consumer bill for eligible consumers for the package, which will be worked out based on the applicable notified schedule of tariff for the relief period of four months.” 

The committee also greenlighted the “supplementary grant of Rs106 billion in the head of tariff differential subsidy (TDS) and release the same to the Power Division for implementation of PM's relief package.”

The Finance Division and Accountant General Pakistan Revenues (AGPR) shall release the subsidy in advance at the start of every month which will be divided into four instalments with Rs26.5 billion each, the notification said. 

