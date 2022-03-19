Pakistan logs 483 new coronavirus cases in last 24 hours
Share
ISLAMABAD – Pakistan reported 483 new cases of novel coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours as the Covid-19 positivity recorded at 1.23 percent.
The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) in its update on Saturday said that two people died of the infection, taking overall death toll to 30,322. The tally of total cases has surged to 1,521,513.
The number of patients in critical care was recorded 503. Pakistan conducted a total of 39,067 tests in the last 24 hours. Around 1,857 patients have recovered from the contagious virus in last 24 hours and the total recoveries stood at 1,475,473.
Statistics 19 Mar 22— NCOC (@OfficialNcoc) March 18, 2022
Total Tests in Last 24 Hours: 39,067
Positive Cases: 483
Positivity %: 1.23%
Deaths :2
Patients on Critical Care: 503
As many as 573,374 coronavirus cases have so far been confirmed in Sindh, 504,324 in Punjab, 218,583 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 134,930 in Islamabad, 35,458 in Balochistan, 43,209 in Azad Kashmir, and 11,662 in Gilgit-Baltistan.
Earlier this week, NCOC chief Asad Umar announced to lift all restrictions related to Covid-19 in the country due to downward trend in infection rate and speedy vaccination drive.
Pakistan lifts all Covid-19 restrictions 12:38 PM | 16 Mar, 2022
ISLAMABAD - National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) chief Asad Umar Wednesday announced to lift all Covid-19 ...
- Drinking water importance for lactating animals08:16 AM | 19 Mar, 2022
- Advantages and Disadvantages of Fertilizer Broadcasting06:37 AM | 16 Mar, 2022
- Cattle lumpy skin disease and identification09:52 PM | 11 Mar, 2022
- Russia-Ukraine conflict affects fertilizer prices11:28 PM | 6 Mar, 2022
- How Mari culture/ marine farming can help to meet the world food need?08:47 PM | 3 Mar, 2022
- Pakistan happier than India, says UN’s World Happiness Report 202211:35 AM | 19 Mar, 2022
- Pakistan logs 483 new coronavirus cases in last 24 hours10:51 AM | 19 Mar, 2022
- Pakistan cuts electricity prices for next four months10:33 AM | 19 Mar, 2022
- Pakistan makes foolproof security arrangements for OIC session, says ...10:00 AM | 19 Mar, 2022
-
- Tuba Anwar reveals her future plans after divorce with Aamir Liaquat ...06:27 PM | 18 Mar, 2022
- TikTok star Hareem Shah's new dance videos go viral05:00 PM | 18 Mar, 2022
- Did you know how Shah Rukh Khan spent his first-ever salary?05:56 PM | 18 Mar, 2022
- International Women's Day - Pakistani women who made a mark globally!09:55 PM | 8 Mar, 2022
- ‘Hybrid regime’: Pakistan among worst nations on EIU's Democracy ...01:22 PM | 12 Feb, 2022
- Who has scored most runs in Pakistan Super League? Here’s list of ...01:52 PM | 15 Jan, 2022
- Where does Pakistan stand in world's most powerful passport list in ...11:27 AM | 13 Jan, 2022