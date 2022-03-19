Pakistan logs 483 new coronavirus cases in last 24 hours

10:51 AM | 19 Mar, 2022
Pakistan logs 483 new coronavirus cases in last 24 hours
Source: File Photo
Share

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan reported 483 new cases of novel coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours as the Covid-19 positivity recorded at 1.23 percent.

The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) in its update on Saturday said that two people died of the infection, taking overall death toll to 30,322. The tally of total cases has surged to 1,521,513.

The number of patients in critical care was recorded 503. Pakistan conducted a total of 39,067 tests in the last 24 hours. Around 1,857 patients have recovered from the contagious virus in last 24 hours and the total recoveries stood at 1,475,473.

As many as 573,374 coronavirus cases have so far been confirmed in Sindh, 504,324 in Punjab, 218,583 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 134,930 in Islamabad, 35,458 in Balochistan, 43,209 in Azad Kashmir, and 11,662 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Earlier this week, NCOC chief Asad Umar announced to lift all restrictions related to Covid-19 in the country due to downward trend in infection rate and speedy vaccination drive.

Pakistan lifts all Covid-19 restrictions 12:38 PM | 16 Mar, 2022

ISLAMABAD - National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) chief Asad Umar Wednesday announced to lift all Covid-19 ...

More From This Category
Pakistan happier than India, says UN’s World ...
11:35 AM | 19 Mar, 2022
Pakistan cuts electricity prices for next four ...
10:33 AM | 19 Mar, 2022
Pakistan makes foolproof security arrangements ...
10:00 AM | 19 Mar, 2022
COAS Bajwa calls on PM Imran 
09:27 AM | 19 Mar, 2022
Former Pakistani batsman Mohammad Yousaf's ...
11:59 PM | 18 Mar, 2022
Top Pakistani general meets German, Swiss defence ...
09:33 PM | 18 Mar, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Fans react as Atif Aslam's new song for Coke Studio Season 14 goes trending
11:35 PM | 18 Mar, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr