Pakistan logs 483 new coronavirus cases in last 24 hours

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan reported 483 new cases of novel coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours as the Covid-19 positivity recorded at 1.23 percent.

The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) in its update on Saturday said that two people died of the infection, taking overall death toll to 30,322. The tally of total cases has surged to 1,521,513.

The number of patients in critical care was recorded 503. Pakistan conducted a total of 39,067 tests in the last 24 hours. Around 1,857 patients have recovered from the contagious virus in last 24 hours and the total recoveries stood at 1,475,473.

Statistics 19 Mar 22

Total Tests in Last 24 Hours: 39,067

Positive Cases: 483

Positivity %: 1.23%

Deaths :2

— NCOC (@OfficialNcoc) March 18, 2022

As many as 573,374 coronavirus cases have so far been confirmed in Sindh, 504,324 in Punjab, 218,583 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 134,930 in Islamabad, 35,458 in Balochistan, 43,209 in Azad Kashmir, and 11,662 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Earlier this week, NCOC chief Asad Umar announced to lift all restrictions related to Covid-19 in the country due to downward trend in infection rate and speedy vaccination drive.