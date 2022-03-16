Pakistan lifts all Covid-19 restrictions

ISLAMABAD - National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) chief Asad Umar Wednesday announced to lift all Covid-19 restrictions across the country due to continuous drop in new infection.

However, restriction related to vaccination against the novel coronavirus will remain in place, Umar said while addressing a press conference.

The minister for planning and development also congratulated people for their cooperation with the government against the disease that has claimed 30,317 lives so far. He also lauded the role of Pakistan Army to contain the virus.

"We will continue to monitor the situation as coronavirus still prevails in the country," he said, adding that 70% population is full vaccinated in the country.

It was decided in the NCOC meeting today to lift all restrictions except the vaccination restrictions. All those who are not vaccinated must get fully vaccinated so that they can avoid all restrictions. We will continue to monitor disease pattern closely & take action if needed — Asad Umar (@Asad_Umar) March 16, 2022

Today, Pakistan recorded 493 new cases of novel coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours as the Covid-19 positivity ratio dropped to 1.42 percent.

Pakistan’s Covid-19 positivity rate drops to ... 09:10 AM | 16 Mar, 2022 ISLAMABAD – Pakistan recorded 493 new cases of novel coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours as the Covid-19 ...

The development comes days after the federal government decided to shut down the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), the country's top monitoring body.

The authority was established as a nerve center to synergise and articulate a unified national effort against the novel virus, and to enforce the decisions back in 2020.

Prime Minister Imran Khan is expected to formally announce the shutting down of the authority in the coming weeks as March 27 will mark the second anniversary of NCOC.

Meanwhile, the responsibilities of the NCOC will be carried out by the National Institute of Health – an autonomous body of the Ministry of National Health Services, Regulation and Coordination, mainly responsible for biomedical and health-related research.

The government also planned to form a monument to celebrate the success of the country in its fight against coronavirus in the last two years.